Baldur's Gate 3 releases on Xbox minutes after winning big at The Game Awards After taking home honors for Game of the Year, Larian Studios has released the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur's Gate 3.

The Game Awards 2023 wrapped up after a marathon-like three-hour show. It ended with Baldur's Gate 3 taking home honors for Game of the Year. Larian Studios not only celebrated with CEO Swen Vincke taking the stage in a full suit of armor, but the team finally released the Xbox version of the game moments after the show concluded.

Baldur's Gate 3 originally released back in August on PC (coming out of Steam Early Access) and PlayStation 5, but an Xbox version was noticeably missing. Complications regarding the Xbox Series S version meant that the Microsoft version of the long-awaited RPG had to be delayed. Vincke had pledged that it would release in 2023 after addressing an issue that would mean removing split-screen from the Xbox Series S version. The last update came in November with Larian reasserting that Baldur's Gate would release on Xbox Series X|S sometime in December.

There's a good reason why Xbox fans have been waiting on edge for Baldur's Gate 3. It is deserving of every accolade it has received, recently scoring only the fourth 10 in Shacknews history after Resident Evil 4 (2023), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Even without split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, it's just as much fun to play with friends or like-minded players online.

For more on tonight's big winners, check out The Game Awards 2023's full recap. Baldur's Gate 3 is now officially on Xbox, but for those that have held back on getting started, the game is also on PC and PlayStation 5.