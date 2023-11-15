Larian says the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is on track for December Larian Studios has been working to try to get Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox players before the end of 2023 and claims it will announce a date at The Game Awards.

Throughout the year, and especially as Baldur’s Gate 3 has launched on PC and PS5, Larian Studios has been prepping the Xbox launch of the game, and it still claims the game will hit the platform before the end of 2023. While there might not be a lot of 2023 left, Larian is still confident in delivering on this claim and, in fact, expects to be able to announce an Xbox release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 at The Game Awards 2023.

Larian Studios updated fans on its Xbox release date plans on the Larian Studios Twitter this week. There, the studio shared its confidence in completing the 2023 Xbox release and teased a release date coming at Geoff Keighley’s yearly awards show:

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release. We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date.

Source: Larian Studios

With so little runway left for Baldur’s Gate 3 to land on Xbox in 2023, players were likely getting nervous despite Larian’s previous promise that the game was on schedule to hit Microsoft’s console before the end of the year. Larian Studios has been hard at work polishing Baldur’s Gate 3 up for its Xbox release, but it seems to have proven more difficult than other platforms due to the fact that the game must also run on the Xbox Series S.

Even so, it seems the developers are confident Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release date won’t slip into 2024. With a release date announcement planned for The Game Awards 2023, we’ll look forward to sharing the details as they drop during the show.