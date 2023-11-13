New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Game Awards 2023 nominees & how to vote

The year 2023 has been a gauntlet of great games and today we learn which titles will end up as The Game Awards 2023 category finalists.
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
It’s that time of year when we begin to wind down and talk about what the best games of the year were. That’s a tall order in 2023, but games media will take it on nonetheless. The Shacknews Awards will be coming soon enough, but ahead of that, Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards organizers are taking on the task, and that means sharing the award category finalist nominations. What’s more, voting has opened up so audiences can chime in and share their favorites. Want to know what games got nominated for each category and where to vote for them? We have you covered here.

UPDATE (9:43 a.m. PT): All nominees have been announced and the list of finalists and categories are complete.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2023 nominees

If you’re looking to cast your vote and make your voice heard in The Game Awards 2023, then you need to head over to the official Game Awards website. Like previous years, would-be voters can log in and cast their vote for their favorite games via Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/X accounts. Click the login button of your choice and then get off and on your way with the votes.

Once you’re logged in, you can begin voting for your favorite finalists in each Game Awards category. Bear in mind that you only get one chance to vote for each category, so make sure your decisions are final before you cast your ballot.

The Game Awards 2023 nominees

The Game Awards trophy
The Game Awards 2023 nominees were announced on November 13 ahead of the main event on December 7.
Source: The Game Awards

Below are the full list of Game Awards categories and finalist nominations. The list is broken down alphabetically with the exception of the most-sought award, Game of the Year, at the top.

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space remake
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

  • Iron Mouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Esports Coach

  • Potter
  • Homme
  • Gunba
  • XTQZZZ
  • Zonic

Best Esports Event

  • League of Legends Worlds 2023
  • Blast TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • Dota 2: The International 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Demon1
  • Faker
  • Hyrdra
  • Imperial-Hal
  • Ruler
  • ZywOo

Best Esports Team

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Best Family Game

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Fighting Game

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr (Clive - Final Fantasy 16)
  • Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Idris Elba (Solomon Reed - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
  • Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson - Alan Wake 2)
  • Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
  • Final Fantasy 16 (Masayoshi Soken)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • EA Sports F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew: Motorfest

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best VR/AR Game

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Synapse

That covers all nominees for this year’s event. Get to the Game Awards website if you want to make your voice heard and get your voting done before the actual show goes live on December 7, 2023. Want a refresher on how The Game Awards 2022 played out? Be sure to stop by our winners and announcements list to see!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 13, 2023 9:12 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Game Awards 2023 nominees and how to vote

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 9:14 AM

      I think the CMS ate the lists.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 9:17 AM

      GOTY shortlist:

      Alan Wake 2
      Baldurs Gate 3
      Spiderman 2
      Resident Evil 4
      Super Mario Wonder
      Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 9:21 AM

      https://deadline.com/2023/11/the-game-awards-2023-nominations-1235600316/

      All noms in one place

      Starfield got a total of 1 nom, ha ha

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 13, 2023 9:41 AM

      I see BG3 taking every category it's nominated for.

      But it's a FUCKING TRAVESTY that Neil Newbon got the (well deserved) nod for Best Performance, and not Amelia Tyler or Samatha Beart.

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 9:46 AM

      I happy Alan Wake 2 was at least nominated. I so want big wins for Remedy but I bet BG3 takes it all.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 9:57 AM

        Also now much higher chances for *that* being a live performance

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 13, 2023 10:20 AM

          Oh God I'd love that but I'm not sure the voice actor would go for it.

    • dajir legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 10:08 AM

      I watch the Game Awards every year and for the first time my wife and I have different ideas about what should be GOTY. I voted for BG3 but she felt strongly enough about Mario Wonder that she made her own account to do her own voting. It's going to be fun to watch.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 10:27 AM

      I think BG3 will win everything. I also haven't thought about BG3 in months. The ending fell flat for me

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 10:48 AM

        It's one of the few games I'd even consider playing multiple times

      • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 12:05 PM

        Very much a journey VS destination thing for me

    • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 10:51 AM

      Why is re4 in there? I liked the DS1 remake a lot but I can't really consider them for GOTY since they are simply re-releases.

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 10:56 AM

        RE4 is not a re-release. It's a ground up remake.

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 13, 2023 11:24 AM

          So was DS1, even had added content. But I don't consider them new games I guess.

          • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 13, 2023 11:36 AM

            If you're talking about dark souls, no that was not a remake. It was a remaster. Same assets, same engine.

            RE:4 remake is a completely different engine. All of the gameplay mechanics are different, all of the art is new, all of the voiceover is new. It shares the same story and general flow but otherwise it's a new game really.

            • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 13, 2023 11:38 AM

              Dead space. System Shock 1 remake was also excellent but again I don't consider it for GOTY.

              • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                November 13, 2023 12:01 PM

                Dead Space is a lot closer to the original game I think. It's a great game and maybe if RE4 Remake didn't exist, it could be in the running. But RE4 Remake did so much new stuff.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 11:37 AM

        It isn't a 1:1 remake of the original. Also it rules. Says a lot about the quality of the other games this year that it isn't a shoo-in

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 13, 2023 12:00 PM

          It changes so much stuff from the original and yet feels like the same game. It's an astounding accomplishment.

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 10:56 AM

      It's interesting that Stanfield isn't on the GOTY selection, but it is for other categories.

      I mean, I'd still vote for BG3, but that's quite the snub

      • moogle legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 11:23 AM

        Starfield got a single nom for Best RPG which it will lose. It's pretty telling how mediocre it was compared to everything else released in 2023.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 13, 2023 11:52 AM

          I mean, Bethesda games tend to be average on any individual front, but sometimes the games are better than the sum of their parts.

          But in this case, I dunno

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 12:02 PM

        It's not really a snub. There are just too many other games that are better this year.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 11:25 AM

      Best esports coach? wtf?

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 11:26 AM

        "Press W faster! Good job!"

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 13, 2023 11:46 AM

      Remnant 2 vs. Armored Core VI is a tough call. Glad it gets a nod, though!

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 12:05 PM

        The choice for that category is quite simple, Hi-Fi Rush.

