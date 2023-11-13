The Game Awards 2023 nominees & how to vote The year 2023 has been a gauntlet of great games and today we learn which titles will end up as The Game Awards 2023 category finalists.

It’s that time of year when we begin to wind down and talk about what the best games of the year were. That’s a tall order in 2023, but games media will take it on nonetheless. The Shacknews Awards will be coming soon enough, but ahead of that, Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards organizers are taking on the task, and that means sharing the award category finalist nominations. What’s more, voting has opened up so audiences can chime in and share their favorites. Want to know what games got nominated for each category and where to vote for them? We have you covered here.

UPDATE (9:43 a.m. PT): All nominees have been announced and the list of finalists and categories are complete.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2023 nominees

If you’re looking to cast your vote and make your voice heard in The Game Awards 2023, then you need to head over to the official Game Awards website. Like previous years, would-be voters can log in and cast their vote for their favorite games via Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/X accounts. Click the login button of your choice and then get off and on your way with the votes.

Once you’re logged in, you can begin voting for your favorite finalists in each Game Awards category. Bear in mind that you only get one chance to vote for each category, so make sure your decisions are final before you cast your ballot.

The Game Awards 2023 nominees

The Game Awards 2023 nominees were announced on November 13 ahead of the main event on December 7.

Source: The Game Awards

Below are the full list of Game Awards categories and finalist nominations. The list is broken down alphabetically with the exception of the most-sought award, Game of the Year, at the top.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars: Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space remake

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

Iron Mouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Esports Coach

Potter

Homme

Gunba

XTQZZZ

Zonic

Best Esports Event

League of Legends Worlds 2023

Blast TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

Dota 2: The International 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Demon1

Faker

Hyrdra

Imperial-Hal

Ruler

ZywOo

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Indie Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Multiplayer Game

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Performance

Ben Starr (Clive - Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson - Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Best Role-Playing Game

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy 16 (Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew: Motorfest

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village

Synapse

That covers all nominees for this year’s event. Get to the Game Awards website if you want to make your voice heard and get your voting done before the actual show goes live on December 7, 2023. Want a refresher on how The Game Awards 2022 played out? Be sure to stop by our winners and announcements list to see!