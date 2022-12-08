The Game Awards 2022 winners, announcements, & trailers
Who came away with the big wins at The Game Awards 2022 and what games and content were revealed? Check it all out here.
The night of The Game Awards 2022 finally arrived. With it, we were treated to the latest year of Geoff Keighley’s award event along with a delightful collection of announcements, trailers, and video game reveals to go with the festivities. A lot happened at The Game Awards 2022 and if you missed any of it, we’ve got you covered here. Check out our rundown of awards winners, announcements, and video game trailers from throughout the show.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 4:52 p.m. PT
The Game Awards 2022 Winners
As always, the main reason of The Game Awards is right there in the title. It was a night of recognition for a lot of amazing games throughout the year, but only one of the 2022 Game Awards nominees could take the win in each category. You can watch the entire Game Awards 2022 broadcast above, or check out exactly who won in each category below:
Game of the Year Winner:
Nominees
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Action Game Winner:
Nominees
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:
Nominees
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Most Anticipated Game Winner:
Nominees
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation Winner:
Nominees
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Best Art Direction Winner:
Nominees
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Audio Design Winner:
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Community Support Winner:
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year Winner:
Nominees
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie Game Winner:
Nominees
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Esports Coach Winner: Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)
Nominees
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
- Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)
- Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Valorant - Natus Vincere)
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
- Go "Score" Dong-bin (League of Legends - Gen.G)
Best Esports Event Winner: League of Legends Worlds 2022
Nominees
- EVO 2022
- League of Legends Worlds 2022
- CSGO PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- MSI 2022
- Valorant Champions 2022
Best Esports Game Winner: Valorant
Nominees
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete Winner: Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)
Nominees
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (League of Legends - Gen.G)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends - T1)
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
- Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)
Best Esports Team Winner: Loud
Nominees
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- Los Angeles Thieves
- Loud
Best Family Game Winner:
Nominees
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Fighting Game Winner: Multiversus
Nominees
- DNF Duel
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Game Direction Winner:
Nominees
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Games for Impact Winner:
Nominees
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Indie Game Winner:
Nominees
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Innovation in Accessibility Winner:
Nominees
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best Mobile Game Winner: Marvel Snap
Nominees
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Multiplayer Game Winner:
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Narrative Winner:
Nominees
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Ongoing Game Winner:
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Performance Winner:
Nominees
- Ashley Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)
Best Role-Playing Game Winner:
Nominees
- Elden Ring
- Live-A-Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Score and Music Winner:
Nominees
- Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Tsukasa Saitoh (Elden Ring)
- Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok)
- Two Feathers (Metal: Hellsinger)
- Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)
Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:
Nominees
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:
Nominees
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best VR/AR Game Winner:
Nominees
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BoneLab
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
The Game Awards 2022 Announcements
As always, there are plenty of reasons to watch The Game Awards besides the awards themselves. We got plenty of news during the event and you can find much of our stories and coverage on The Game Awards 2022 reveals right here:
The Game Awards 2022 Trailers
Of course, if you just want to dig into the trailers for The Game Awards, we have you covered there too. Here are all of the trailers and video premieres that took place during The Game Awards 2022:
Dead Cells x Castlevania crossover
Time for our first world premiere of the night, here is @motiontwin with #DeadCells Return to Castlevania! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/QPKaEn1Czc— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
Vampire Survivors DLC
The undead are coming to a new platform with our 2nd world premiere, it’s #VampireSurvivors! @poncule_vampire #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/R9qsYXhQNj— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
Returnal comes to PC
With graphics that’ll make your jaw drop, here is our 4th world premiere, coming to PC in 2023 this is Returnal! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Mb49WSULAo— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd reveal
That’s a wrap on The Game Awards 2022. Did any game in particular catch your fancy? Geoff Keighley’s awards may be settled, but Shacknews will be posting its own Year of the Games choices and content soon, so stay tuned for our year-end coverage coming right around the corner!
