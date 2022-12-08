Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Game Awards 2022 winners, announcements, & trailers

Who came away with the big wins at The Game Awards 2022 and what games and content were revealed? Check it all out here.
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
The night of The Game Awards 2022 finally arrived. With it, we were treated to the latest year of Geoff Keighley’s award event along with a delightful collection of announcements, trailers, and video game reveals to go with the festivities. A lot happened at The Game Awards 2022 and if you missed any of it, we’ve got you covered here. Check out our rundown of awards winners, announcements, and video game trailers from throughout the show.

Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 4:52 p.m. PT

The Game Awards 2022 Winners

As always, the main reason of The Game Awards is right there in the title. It was a night of recognition for a lot of amazing games throughout the year, but only one of the 2022 Game Awards nominees could take the win in each category. You can watch the entire Game Awards 2022 broadcast above, or check out exactly who won in each category below:

Game of the Year Winner:

 

Nominees

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Action Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Most Anticipated Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4 remake
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Best Art Direction Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Audio Design Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Community Support Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Esports Coach Winner: Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)

Source: Dot Esports

Nominees

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
  • Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)
  • Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Valorant - Natus Vincere)
  • Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
  • Go "Score" Dong-bin (League of Legends - Gen.G)

Best Esports Event Winner: League of Legends Worlds 2022

Source: Riot Games

Nominees

  • EVO 2022
  • League of Legends Worlds 2022
  • CSGO PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • MSI 2022
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Best Esports Game Winner: Valorant

Source: Riot Games

Nominees

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Source: Esports Bet

Nominees

  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (League of Legends - Gen.G)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends - T1)
  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen (CSGO - FaZe Clan)
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (CSGO - Natus Vincere)
  • Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Best Esports Team Winner: Loud

Source: Encore Esports

Nominees

  • DarkZero Esports
  • FaZe Clan
  • Gen.G
  • Los Angeles Thieves
  • Loud

Best Family Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Fighting Game Winner: Multiversus

Source: Player First Games

Nominees

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu

Best Game Direction Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Games for Impact Winner:

 

Nominees

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Indie Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Innovation in Accessibility Winner:

 

Nominees

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

Best Mobile Game Winner: Marvel Snap

Source: Second Dinner

Nominees

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Multiplayer Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Narrative Winner:

 

Nominees

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Ongoing Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Performance Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Ashley Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)
  • Charlotte McBurney (Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)
  • Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)
  • Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)

Best Role-Playing Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Elden Ring
  • Live-A-Live
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Score and Music Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Tsukasa Saitoh (Elden Ring)
  • Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Two Feathers (Metal: Hellsinger)
  • Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best VR/AR Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • BoneLab
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2

The Game Awards 2022 Announcements

As always, there are plenty of reasons to watch The Game Awards besides the awards themselves. We got plenty of news during the event and you can find much of our stories and coverage on The Game Awards 2022 reveals right here:

The Game Awards 2022 Trailers

Of course, if you just want to dig into the trailers for The Game Awards, we have you covered there too. Here are all of the trailers and video premieres that took place during The Game Awards 2022:

Dead Cells x Castlevania crossover

Vampire Survivors DLC

Returnal comes to PC

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd reveal

That’s a wrap on The Game Awards 2022. Did any game in particular catch your fancy? Geoff Keighley’s awards may be settled, but Shacknews will be posting its own Year of the Games choices and content soon, so stay tuned for our year-end coverage coming right around the corner!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

