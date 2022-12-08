The Game Awards 2022 winners, announcements, & trailers Who came away with the big wins at The Game Awards 2022 and what games and content were revealed? Check it all out here.

The night of The Game Awards 2022 finally arrived. With it, we were treated to the latest year of Geoff Keighley’s award event along with a delightful collection of announcements, trailers, and video game reveals to go with the festivities. A lot happened at The Game Awards 2022 and if you missed any of it, we’ve got you covered here. Check out our rundown of awards winners, announcements, and video game trailers from throughout the show.

Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 4:52 p.m. PT

The Game Awards 2022 Winners

As always, the main reason of The Game Awards is right there in the title. It was a night of recognition for a lot of amazing games throughout the year, but only one of the 2022 Game Awards nominees could take the win in each category. You can watch the entire Game Awards 2022 broadcast above, or check out exactly who won in each category below:

Game of the Year Winner:

Nominees

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Action Game Winner:

Nominees

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:

Nominees

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Most Anticipated Game Winner:

Nominees

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4 remake

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation Winner:

Nominees

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Best Art Direction Winner:

Nominees

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Audio Design Winner:

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Community Support Winner:

Nominees

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner:

Nominees

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie Game Winner:

Nominees

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Esports Coach Winner: Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)

Source: Dot Esports

Nominees

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (CSGO - Natus Vincere)

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Valorant)

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Valorant - Natus Vincere)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (CSGO - FaZe Clan)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (League of Legends - Gen.G)

Best Esports Event Winner: League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022

Source: Riot Games

Nominees

EVO 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022

CSGO PGL Major Antwerp 2022

MSI 2022

Valorant Champions 2022

Best Esports Game Winner: Valorant

Valorant

Source: Riot Games

Nominees

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Source: Esports Bet

Nominees

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (League of Legends - Gen.G)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends - T1)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen (CSGO - FaZe Clan)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (CSGO - Natus Vincere)

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker (Valorant - Cloud 9)

Best Esports Team Winner: Loud

Loud Esports

Source: Encore Esports

Nominees

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

Los Angeles Thieves

Loud

Best Family Game Winner:

Nominees

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Fighting Game Winner: Multiversus

MultivVersus

Source: Player First Games

Nominees

DNF Duel

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Game Direction Winner:

Nominees

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Games for Impact Winner:

Nominees

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Indie Game Winner:

Nominees

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Innovation in Accessibility Winner:

Nominees

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Mobile Game Winner: Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap

Source: Second Dinner

Nominees

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Multiplayer Game Winner:

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Narrative Winner:

Nominees

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Ongoing Game Winner:

Nominees

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Performance Winner:

Nominees

Ashley Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)

Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)

Best Role-Playing Game Winner:

Nominees

Elden Ring

Live-A-Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Score and Music Winner:

Nominees

Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Tsukasa Saitoh (Elden Ring)

Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok)

Two Feathers (Metal: Hellsinger)

Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:

Nominees

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:

Nominees

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best VR/AR Game Winner:

Nominees

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BoneLab

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

The Game Awards 2022 Announcements

As always, there are plenty of reasons to watch The Game Awards besides the awards themselves. We got plenty of news during the event and you can find much of our stories and coverage on The Game Awards 2022 reveals right here:

The Game Awards 2022 Trailers

Of course, if you just want to dig into the trailers for The Game Awards, we have you covered there too. Here are all of the trailers and video premieres that took place during The Game Awards 2022:

Dead Cells x Castlevania crossover

Time for our first world premiere of the night, here is @motiontwin with #DeadCells Return to Castlevania! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/QPKaEn1Czc — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Vampire Survivors DLC

The undead are coming to a new platform with our 2nd world premiere, it’s #VampireSurvivors! @poncule_vampire #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/R9qsYXhQNj — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Returnal comes to PC

With graphics that’ll make your jaw drop, here is our 4th world premiere, coming to PC in 2023 this is Returnal! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Mb49WSULAo — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd reveal

That’s a wrap on The Game Awards 2022. Did any game in particular catch your fancy? Geoff Keighley’s awards may be settled, but Shacknews will be posting its own Year of the Games choices and content soon, so stay tuned for our year-end coverage coming right around the corner!