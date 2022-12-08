Death Stranding 2 (DS2) revealed at The Game Awards 2022 Hideo Kojima is returning to the world of Death Stranding in an official sequel coming to PS5.

At The Game Awards 2022, viewers got their first look at a sequel to Death Stranding called Death Stranding 2 or DS2. Following the reveal, Hideo Kojima tweeted that the name is a working title, so it's possible that it may change in the future. As for the trailer that was shown, it features the return of past Death Stranding characters including Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges and Léa Seydoux as Fragile.

It also teases the inclusion of new characters including actresses Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. Following the intense trailer for DS2, Hideo Kojima took to the stage to talk a bit about the game, mentioning there are plenty of hidden things for fans to seek out and find in the trailer, along with the fact that he rewrote the game’s story from scratch after the pandemic.

“I can’t really be specific right now, but I put a lot of things inside [the trailer] so I want you guys to talk about it and find details in it,” Kojima explained. He then remarked that he had, “the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic, I rewrote the whole thing from scratch. I also didn’t want to predict any more future, so I rewrote it.”

