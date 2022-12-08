Final Fantasy 16 gets June 2023 release date at The Game Awards
A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 has finally revealed the game's release date.
Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games of next year, and now fans know exactly how long they’ll have to wait for it. During the 2022 Game Awards, a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 revealed that the JRPG will arrive on June 22, 2023.
Developing...
