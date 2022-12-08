Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Final Fantasy 16 gets June 2023 release date at The Game Awards

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 has finally revealed the game's release date.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games of next year, and now fans know exactly how long they’ll have to wait for it. During the 2022 Game Awards, a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 revealed that the JRPG will arrive on June 22, 2023.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola