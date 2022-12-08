Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Diablo 4 gets June 2023 release date

Blizzard has announced that all hell will break loose next June.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

During The Game Awards, Blizzard debuted a CG trailer for the upcoming Diablo 4. Following the trailer, the developer confirmed when players will be able to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel. Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 8, 2022 6:57 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Diablo 4 gets June 2023 release date

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 8, 2022 7:03 PM

      Sooner than I expected. I hope they're not rushing it. I wonder if they'll do some sort of seasonal content model the way OW2 is planning to do it in their PvE. No doubt there will be a battle pass.

    • Izakhar
      reply
      December 8, 2022 7:35 PM

      Not gonna lie, I was gonna pre-order as soon as the pre-purchase page was live but I think I'll pass for now...$70 for base game, season/battle pass on day 1?? Nah

Hello, Meet Lola