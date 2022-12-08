Diablo 4 gets June 2023 release date
Blizzard has announced that all hell will break loose next June.
During The Game Awards, Blizzard debuted a CG trailer for the upcoming Diablo 4. Following the trailer, the developer confirmed when players will be able to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel. Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023.
All Hell breaks loose 6.6.23.— Diablo (@Diablo) December 9, 2022
Pre-purchase #DiabloIV and get Open Beta Early Access.
🌹 https://t.co/iY1v4BhxGx pic.twitter.com/i7PbD0obSe
Developing...
