The Last of Us Part I coming to PC on March of 2023

As revealed during The Game Awards 2022, The Last of Us Part I is officially coming to PC this March.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Naughty Dog
1

During The Game Awards 2022, a brand new trailer for Naughty Dog’s hit game The Last of Us Part I was shown. While the game is currently available on platforms like PlayStation 5, it’s noted that it’s also getting a PC release.

Not only is The Last of Us Part I coming to PC platforms, a March 3, 2023 release date was shown.

Developing…

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

