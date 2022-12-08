The Last of Us Part I coming to PC on March of 2023 As revealed during The Game Awards 2022, The Last of Us Part I is officially coming to PC this March.

During The Game Awards 2022, a brand new trailer for Naughty Dog’s hit game The Last of Us Part I was shown. While the game is currently available on platforms like PlayStation 5, it’s noted that it’s also getting a PC release.

Not only is The Last of Us Part I coming to PC platforms, a March 3, 2023 release date was shown.

