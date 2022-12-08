Remnant 2 announced at The Game Awards 2022 Remnant: From the Ashes gets a sequel revealed at TGA 2022.

Remnant: From the Ashes was one of the most surprising takes on the Souls-like formula in recent years. Blending tough bosse with third-person shooting, the game tested the mettle of even the most hardened veterans. Gunfire Games looks to be taking players back to its brutal world with Remnant 2. Take a look at the trailer that was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 below!

Remnant 2 carries on from Remnant: From the Ashes, taking players back into the co-op survival shooter. Known for its challenging enemies and boss fights, Remnant 2 looks to stick with the theme as players fight for unique weapons, explore dynamically generated worlds, and tinker with builds using the expanded Archetype system.

I raved about Remnant: From the Ashes when it released and the game only got better with its expansions. It’s certainly exciting that Gunfire Games is returning to the world. Remnant 2 is scheduled to release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023. Wishlist it on Steam now!