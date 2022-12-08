Among Us reveals new Hide N Seek mode at The Game Awards 2022 The game's newest mode will be available in Among Us starting December 9.

At The Game Awards 2022, Among Us fans were treated to the reveal of a brand new mode called Hide N Seek. Not only is the game getting a fun new mode to spice things up it’ll be available on all platforms starting tomorrow, December 9.

In terms of what Among Us fans can look forward to, the trailer points to “new surprises to survive from” along with “a beanload of new cosmetics and pets” as well as the ability to pet your pets. In the description for the accompanying trailer, the mode is teased as follows:

Our brand new game mode Hide n Seek comes out on all platforms Dec 9, 2022! (That's SOON.) Crewmates have to outrun and outlive the Impostor as they use their wits to complete tasks to make the timer run out faster. Trailer shown as part of The Game Awards 2022.



Trailer by Derek Lieu

Animation by Jake Clark



Among Us is a game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-15 players...in space! Play online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone.

