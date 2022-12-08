Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Among Us reveals new Hide N Seek mode at The Game Awards 2022

The game's newest mode will be available in Among Us starting December 9.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
InnerSloth
1

At The Game Awards 2022, Among Us fans were treated to the reveal of a brand new mode called Hide N Seek. Not only is the game getting a fun new mode to spice things up it’ll be available on all platforms starting tomorrow, December 9.

In terms of what Among Us fans can look forward to, the trailer points to “new surprises to survive from” along with “a beanload of new cosmetics and pets” as well as the ability to pet your pets. In the description for the accompanying trailer, the mode is teased as follows:

For more on the upcoming Hide N Seek mode, check out the official trailer shown during The Game Awards 2022. And for more from The Game Awards, read through some of our previous coverage including the reveal of Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola