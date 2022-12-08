Among Us reveals new Hide N Seek mode at The Game Awards 2022
The game's newest mode will be available in Among Us starting December 9.
At The Game Awards 2022, Among Us fans were treated to the reveal of a brand new mode called Hide N Seek. Not only is the game getting a fun new mode to spice things up it’ll be available on all platforms starting tomorrow, December 9.
In terms of what Among Us fans can look forward to, the trailer points to “new surprises to survive from” along with “a beanload of new cosmetics and pets” as well as the ability to pet your pets. In the description for the accompanying trailer, the mode is teased as follows:
For more on the upcoming Hide N Seek mode, check out the official trailer shown during The Game Awards 2022. And for more from The Game Awards, read through some of our previous coverage including the reveal of Hellboy Web of Wyrd.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Among Us reveals new Hide N Seek mode at The Game Awards 2022