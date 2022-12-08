Earthblade gets gameplay reveal at The Game Awards
We got our first look at Earthblade gameplay during the 2022 Game Awards.
With Celeste being one of the most beloved indie games of the last several years, there’s been a lot of excitement swirling around its next title, Earthblade. During The Game Awards, we got our first glimpse at gameplay in Earthblade, as well as the news that the game will come out in 2024.
Developing...
