Kevin Conroy plays Batman one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next May Rocksteady Games has revealed a May 2023 release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Rocksteady Games showed off a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the 2022 Game Awards, giving us another look at the villain-led comic book game. The new trailer revealed that the game is coming out on May 26, 2023. It also gave us a look at Batman in the game. What’s more, it was confirmed that Batman will be voiced by Kevin Conroy in his final outing as the caped crusader.

The new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debuted during the 2022 Game Awards. The new trailer shows Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the titular band of bad guys as they accost Justice League member The Flash. Things go sideways for the group when the caped crusader himself shows up at the very end. Although Batman doesn't actually appear on-screen, we get an iconic line of dialogue delivered by none other than Kevin Conroy.

This is the first confirmation that Batman will appear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This marks Rocksteady's return to the beloved character after its run with the Arkham games. It will also mark Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman. It's bittersweet news for fans after the voice actor passed away earlier this year.