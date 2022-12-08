Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Kevin Conroy plays Batman one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next May

Rocksteady Games has revealed a May 2023 release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rocksteady Games showed off a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the 2022 Game Awards, giving us another look at the villain-led comic book game. The new trailer revealed that the game is coming out on May 26, 2023. It also gave us a look at Batman in the game. What’s more, it was confirmed that Batman will be voiced by Kevin Conroy in his final outing as the caped crusader.

The new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debuted during the 2022 Game Awards. The new trailer shows Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the titular band of bad guys as they accost Justice League member The Flash. Things go sideways for the group when the caped crusader himself shows up at the very end. Although Batman doesn't actually appear on-screen, we get an iconic line of dialogue delivered by none other than Kevin Conroy.

This is the first confirmation that Batman will appear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This marks Rocksteady's return to the beloved character after its run with the Arkham games. It will also mark Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman. It's bittersweet news for fans after the voice actor passed away earlier this year.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

