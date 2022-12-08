Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is Don't Nod's action-RPG
The Life is Strange developer is diving into the action genre with its next game.
Don’t Nod is known for narrative-driven experiences like the Life is Strange series, but the developer is taking its talents in a new direction with its next release. Don’t Nod has announced Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an Action-RPG with a new gameplay trailer. The game is set to launch in late 2023.
Announcing #Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, our new story-driven action-RPG, coming late 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S!— DON'T NOD (@DONTNOD_Ent) December 9, 2022
Play as a couple of banishers, Red and Antea: solve mysteries and hunt ghosts across 1695 North America.@TheGameAwards #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/b4meu5qdrK
