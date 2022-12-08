Idris Elba revealed for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Look out Keanu Reeves, another celebrity is in town and this time it's Idris Elba.

During The Game Awards 2022, we got a fresh look at the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty. Not only did we get a look at some of the set and setting, we also got the surprise reveal of a celebrity in the game in the form of the iconic Idris Elba. In the description of the trailer shared by CD Projekt Red, it's noted that Idris Elba will play the character Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the New United States of America.

Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the New United States of America. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival. Get ready for Phantom Liberty – a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Currently, the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in 2023 though an exact release date has still yet to be revealed. Stay tuned as we'll be sure to update you on when you can join Idris Elba's character Solomon Reed in the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023.

After checking out the reveal trailer, be sure to brush up on some of our previous coverage of The Game Awards 2022 including the reveal of Death Stranding 2 (DS2) at The Game Awards 2022, and the news that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing in March 2023.