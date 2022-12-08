Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Horizon Forbidden West reveals Burning Shores DLC at TGA 2022

The game is getting an expansion with new areas to explore including post-apocalyptic Hollywood.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Guerrilla Games
1

It seems like Horizon Forbidden West fans have brand new content to look forward to as a trailer for DLC called Burning Shores was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Not only is Horizon Forbidden West getting an expansion, a release date for it was also announced with the DLC set to drop on April 19, 2023.

In the trailer, new locations are shown including a post-apocalyptic Hollywood. A post on the PS Blog was also shared following the reveal of Burning Shores that elaborates further on what Horizon Forbidden West fans can expect from the DLC including how they'll be able to explore the now treacherous volcanic archipelago of Los Angeles. Players will also be able to interact with a new clan, meet new characters, and more with additional details set to be shared by the team in the near future. 

Screenshot of the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West showing Aloy flying over a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles area
© Guerrilla Games

Again, the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West will be released on April 19, 2023. For more from The Game Awards 2022, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Idris Elba was revealed as a character in the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, and how Behaviour Interactive's Meet Your Maker is also looking at an April 2023 release date. 

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

