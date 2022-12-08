Horizon Forbidden West reveals Burning Shores DLC at TGA 2022
The game is getting an expansion with new areas to explore including post-apocalyptic Hollywood.
It seems like Horizon Forbidden West fans have brand new content to look forward to as a trailer for DLC called Burning Shores was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Not only is Horizon Forbidden West getting an expansion, a release date for it was also announced with the DLC set to drop on April 19, 2023.
In the trailer, new locations are shown including a post-apocalyptic Hollywood. A post on the PS Blog was also shared following the reveal of Burning Shores that elaborates further on what Horizon Forbidden West fans can expect from the DLC including how they'll be able to explore the now treacherous volcanic archipelago of Los Angeles. Players will also be able to interact with a new clan, meet new characters, and more with additional details set to be shared by the team in the near future.
Again, the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West will be released on April 19, 2023. For more from The Game Awards 2022, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Idris Elba was revealed as a character in the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, and how Behaviour Interactive's Meet Your Maker is also looking at an April 2023 release date.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Horizon Forbidden West reveals Burning Shores DLC at TGA 2022