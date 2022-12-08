Horizon Forbidden West reveals Burning Shores DLC at TGA 2022 The game is getting an expansion with new areas to explore including post-apocalyptic Hollywood.

It seems like Horizon Forbidden West fans have brand new content to look forward to as a trailer for DLC called Burning Shores was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Not only is Horizon Forbidden West getting an expansion, a release date for it was also announced with the DLC set to drop on April 19, 2023.

In the trailer, new locations are shown including a post-apocalyptic Hollywood. A post on the PS Blog was also shared following the reveal of Burning Shores that elaborates further on what Horizon Forbidden West fans can expect from the DLC including how they'll be able to explore the now treacherous volcanic archipelago of Los Angeles. Players will also be able to interact with a new clan, meet new characters, and more with additional details set to be shared by the team in the near future.

© Guerrilla Games

Today we’re thrilled to announce Burning Shores, our expansion to Horizon Forbidden West which sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago. She will be traveling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more – some details which we look forward to sharing with you very soon!



Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities.



To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.

Again, the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West will be released on April 19, 2023. For more from The Game Awards 2022, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Idris Elba was revealed as a character in the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, and how Behaviour Interactive's Meet Your Maker is also looking at an April 2023 release date.