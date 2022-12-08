Behaviour Interactive's Meet Your Maker gets April 2023 release date At The Game Awards 2022, Behaviour showed off more of its base-building and raid game Meet Your Maker, as well as a release date on consoles and PC.

Earlier this year, Behaviour Interactive surprised and delighted us with the reveal of Meet Your Maker, in which you build a deviously trapped and deadly structure to protect your resources from raiders while going out and raiding other players’ fortresses for their goods. Now, we have a release date for the game. Behaviour Interactive brought Meet Your Maker to The Game Awards 2022 where it was revealed that the game will be coming out on consoles and PC in April 2023.

Behaviour Interactive gave us our latest look at Meet Your Maker during the announcements at The Game Awards 2022. It was there that we got re-acquainted with Meet Your Maker’s premise in which players use a variety of resources to build a fortress full of guards, traps, twists, and turns as you seek to protect your stockpile and treasures. Then, you can go on the hunt against other fortresses and try to infiltrate and defeat their lairs to steal their resources. We also learned that Meet Your Maker will come out on April 4, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Meet Your Maker has been interesting to watch on its premise alone since it was announced in August 2022. The game combines first-person shooter and almost Quake-like aesthetic with a Super Mario Maker ecosystem of level design, uploading, and exploration. Once it’s in the hands of players, it will be interesting to see what kind of fortresses the community comes up with. That will be especially true as they gather more resources to arm their fortresses more thoroughly and turn them into bristling gauntlets of death.

While raiding other players' bases is a big part of Meet Your Maker, it's building your own devious fortress that makes up the other end.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

We’ll get to see how it all goes in April 2023 when Meet Your Maker launches. Stay tuned leading up to the game’s release date for more coverage and details.