Immortals of Aveum is a single-player magic shooter from EA
We got our first look at Immortals of Aveum during the 2022 Game Awards.
While The Game Awards had a good deal of updates on games we already knew about, there were plenty of brand-new titles released. This included Immortals of Aveum, a new EA Original that’s being described as a first-person magic shooter.
A world engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. #ImmortalsOfAveum, an all-new single-player magic shooter arrives in 2023. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/6xc2798lTW pic.twitter.com/E5iBRANma6— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
Developing...
