Blue Protocol is the next MMORPG Amazon Games is bringing West Amazon Games and Bandai Namco revealed at The Game Awards 2022 that Blue Protocol is coming to Western regions.

Blue Protocol is an MMORPG developed by Bandai Namco that has been available in Japan other select countries. Described as an anime brought to life, it lets players explore a vibrant world and take on a cinematic quest to save it with the help of skills based on the classes you choose and mystical summoned creatures known as Echoes. Now, it’s coming to North America and other regions with the help of Amazon Games.

Amazon Games and Bandai Namco revealed Blue Protocol’s Western arrival during The Game Awards 2022. The game will come to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand and is expected to be free-to-play on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC with a launch window expected in the second half of 2023. A closed beta will launched in early 2023 for PC players as well.

Blue Protocol brings players to a world known as Regnas, which is teetering on the brink of destruction due to constant conflict and technological ruin. Players will create their character with one of five launching classes in the game and learn to control a mysterious power of light known as Flux. Through that, players will be able to summon mystical summoned creatures known as Echoes to aid them in battle along fellow players and their own abilities.

Blue Protocol will launch free-to-play with five unique classes in North America on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in late 2023.

Source: Bandai Namco

This will be another prominent title brought West by Amazon Games. Where the games corner of the Amazon company has seen some success with New World, it has also had major success with Lost Ark, which is another successful MMORPG that Amazon Games helped publish in North America and other regions.

With Blue Protocol on the way to North American players in 2023 and a beta confirmed for early next year, stay tuned for more details or check out the website for details on how to get in.