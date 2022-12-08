Crime Boss: Rockay City's cast includes Danny Glover, Vanilla Ice & Danny Trejo
505 Games showed off quite the cast in the reveal trailer for Crime Boss: Rockay City.
The Game Awards had no shortage of surprises, but very few shocked us as much as Crime Boss: Rockay City and its cast of stars. This crime-centric game features the likes of Danny glover, Danny Trejo, Vanilla Ice, and Chuck Norris, among others.
Here’s the debut trailer for Crime Boss: Rockay City, out 3/28/2023! @EpicGames #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/MXeb1Wr4Xq— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
