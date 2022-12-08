Hades 2 revealed at The Game Awards 2022 A sequel to Supergiant Games' hit Hades revealed at The Game Awards.

Hades absolutely rocked our socks back in 2018, and while we never expected a sequel, we continued to hope. It would appear those hopes were answers as Supergiant Games has gifted us all a look at Hades 2 – a direct sequel to the first game. Take a look at the trailer below.

Players will take on the role of the Princess of the Underworld and daughter of Chronos. The action-packed trailer showed off the intense combat and gave us a brief look at some new faces including Apollo, Moros, and more. There was also a brief look at some abilities like Nova Strike, Blinding Sprint, and Clarifying Light.

It looks like Hades 2 will scratch our Hades itch again when it releases into early access in 2023. You can add it to your wishlist on Steam or Epic Games Store. Read over our Game Awards 2022 page for a look at the hottest announcements, winners, and trailers.