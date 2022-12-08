Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Hades 2 revealed at The Game Awards 2022

A sequel to Supergiant Games' hit Hades revealed at The Game Awards.
Sam Chandler
Hades absolutely rocked our socks back in 2018, and while we never expected a sequel, we continued to hope. It would appear those hopes were answers as Supergiant Games has gifted us all a look at Hades 2 – a direct sequel to the first game. Take a look at the trailer below.

Players will take on the role of the Princess of the Underworld and daughter of Chronos. The action-packed trailer showed off the intense combat and gave us a brief look at some new faces including Apollo, Moros, and more. There was also a brief look at some abilities like Nova Strike, Blinding Sprint, and Clarifying Light.

It looks like Hades 2 will scratch our Hades itch again when it releases into early access in 2023. You can add it to your wishlist on Steam or Epic Games Store. Read over our Game Awards 2022 page for a look at the hottest announcements, winners, and trailers.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

