Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox 'still on schedule for this year'

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been crushing expectations for gamers in every place available. There’s just one planned platform Larian Studios is still prepping the game for: Xbox. Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t make it to Microsoft’s console the same way it did for PlayStation 5 players last month, but Larian Studios has maintained that it will be able to get the game to Xbox Series X/S consoles before the end of 2023. In fact, Studio Lead Swen Vincke claims they’re playtesting the game now and are still on track.

Swen Vincke shared a small update about the state of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox via his personal Twitter this week. It wasn’t much. Just a snippet that the Xbox version is seemingly feature complete and in playtesting, with the team just to iron out as many bugs as it can.

“Latest on the Xbox - being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year,” Vincke wrote. “We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done.”

Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke is optimistic that Baldur's Gate 3 will still come to Xbox before 2023 ends.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a blast in every other place it’s available. Critics and players have generally agreed that it’s one of the most enjoyable RPGs ever, and Larian continues to make it more so with each patch and update they put out, such as the one that lets you shelve co-op characters if their players aren’t present. There has been little word on exactly when the Xbox version would arrive, but with 2023 coming to a close in short order, we expect we’ll hear something soon.

