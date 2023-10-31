New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox 'still on schedule for this year'

Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke seems more than confident that his team can get Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox before 2023 ends.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Larian Studios
1

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been crushing expectations for gamers in every place available. There’s just one planned platform Larian Studios is still prepping the game for: Xbox. Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t make it to Microsoft’s console the same way it did for PlayStation 5 players last month, but Larian Studios has maintained that it will be able to get the game to Xbox Series X/S consoles before the end of 2023. In fact, Studio Lead Swen Vincke claims they’re playtesting the game now and are still on track.

Swen Vincke shared a small update about the state of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox via his personal Twitter this week. It wasn’t much. Just a snippet that the Xbox version is seemingly feature complete and in playtesting, with the team just to iron out as many bugs as it can.

“Latest on the Xbox - being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year,” Vincke wrote. “We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done.”

Swen Vincke's tweet on Baldur's Gate 3 coming to Xbox before 2023 is over
Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke is optimistic that Baldur's Gate 3 will still come to Xbox before 2023 ends.
Source: Swen Vincke

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a blast in every other place it’s available. Critics and players have generally agreed that it’s one of the most enjoyable RPGs ever, and Larian continues to make it more so with each patch and update they put out, such as the one that lets you shelve co-op characters if their players aren’t present. There has been little word on exactly when the Xbox version would arrive, but with 2023 coming to a close in short order, we expect we’ll hear something soon.

As we await more updates and details on the Xbox launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

