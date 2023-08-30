Baldur's Gate 3's next update will let you vault absent co-op companions The Withers' Wardrobe of Wayward Friends will allow players to store companions made in co-op and tuck them away till you can play together again.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 having been out for nearly a month, Larian Studios continues to improve the game based on original plans and player feedback, and the latter of which is bringing a big change that should make co-op players happy. Larian has confirmed that in an upcoming update, players will be able to dismiss co-op companions whose players are absent, allowing you to continue your journey without them and bring them back when they want to play again.

This co-op vaulting change was shared in a recent Steam developer blog post on August 30, 2023. According to Larian, the option to dismiss co-op companions was a huge part of recent player feedback and the team is actively working on it in the form of the Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends. This funny-named feature, once implemented, will allow players to vault co-op companions that are not being played, allowing you to set them aside as you continue the game and reintroduce them into the quest when they return to continue co-op play with you.

In a future update, Withers' Wardrobe of Wayward Friends will let you vault co-op companions with absent players until they're ready to come back.

Source: Larian Studios

This should come as a delight to any Baldur’s Gate 3 players that have dabbled in co-op, but want to continue their quest despite fellow players being unavailable. The fact that you’ll be able to bring vaulted characters back in as you see fit is interesting, as we wonder if that means they will level up even while stowed. We’re sure to learn more about this feature down the line.

Larian Studios also briefly updated that mid-campaign character customization is still on the way as well, but so are a great many other changes, updates, and improvements. With co-op vaulting confirmed, stay tuned for more Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage and check out our previous news, patch notes, and guides for the latest info in the game, such as that Astarion has ridiculously obvious fangs and he would like to use them.