Baldur's Gate 3 mid-game character customization is coming Players have begged to be able to change their looks after character creation in Baldur's Gate 3 and the devs say it's something in the works.

One of the most fun parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 is using the extensive customization options to make a character that is truly your own. However, once your choices are locked in, there’s nothing you can do to change them. At least for now. After some feedback from the community, a Larian Studios lead has shared that the team is currently working on mid-game character customization that should come in a future update.

Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse was the one who confirmed this feature was on the way in a recent Twitter exchange. When a player begged for mid-game character customization, Douse shared that “things are being cooked” on the matter. Of course, this is extremely vague. There’s no telling if the character customization will be expanded in the next update or the update after, but it does seem to imply that something for cosmetic changes after you’ve locked in your character is in the works for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios director of publishing shared that "things are being cooked" in response to a question about mid-game character customization.

Source: Michael Douse

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been widely applauded for its ambition ever since it launched. It wasn’t long after coming out at the beginning of August that the game crossed over half a million concurrent players on Steam. That hasn’t stopped Larian Studios from continuing to improve on the game even after years in early access. We’ve seen not one, but two hotfix patches aiming to spruce up certain sections of the game and make sure the experience is as fun and stable as can be.

With the tease that mid-game character customization is coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s just another thing for players to be excited about as they push through its lengthy campaign. Be sure to follow all of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage for the latest guides to help in your own adventures.