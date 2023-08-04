Baldur's Gate 3 crosses half a million concurrent players on Steam Larian Studios' new RPG is a critical hit among PC players.

It’s only been a day since Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released out of early access into its 1.0 state, and players have been flocking to the RPG. In fact, the game has amassed such a large player base in such a short amount of time, that it’s already killing on the Steam charts. As of this morning, Baldur’s Gate 3 has peaked at more than 500,000 concurrent players.

On SteamDB, we can see that earlier this morning, Baldur’s Gate 3 reached as high as 522,000 concurrent players on Steam, meaning that more than half a million players are logged in and adventuring simultaneously. While high-profile releases usually enjoy some large peaks during the first days of release, this figure puts BG3 in rare company. It currently sits at the eleventh-highest concurrent player count in Steam history, right behind Apex Legends (624,473).



Source: Larian Studios

If you’ve been on social media or spending time in any gaming circles, it should come as no surprise that people have been loving Larian Studios’ latest effort. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been dominating timelines as players discover the many wacky interactions and story twists that the game has up its sleeve. Its dice mechanic and freedom of player choice means that there are seemingly endless permutations to how any encounter could go. A writer on the game previously said that there are about 17,000 variations of its ending.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been an early success on Steam, and will soon make its console debut with a PS5 release on September 6. If you’ve jumped into the new RPG and could use some assistance, check out our library of Baldur’s Gate 3 guides.