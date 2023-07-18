Baldur's Gate 3's ending has around 17,000 variations Reportedly, Larian Studios associate writing lead Chrystal Ding has been working on the ending by itself for around 6 months.

With Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios has shown more than a few times that it’s going all out to make this the most incredible return of the classic franchise possible, and that extends to the ending. On top of confirmation that there’s around 174 hours of cinematics and 22 subclasses to choose from, players will be treated to around 17,000 variations at the ending of the game, based on the choices they made to get there.

This was recently confirmed by Larian Studios associate writing lead Chrystal Ding, who partook in an interview with Fextralife. According to the interview, Ding has been working heavily on the ending of the game for the last six months. The result? There are around 17,000 variations that can occur when you get to the end of the game. That’s not to say that Baldur’s Gate 3 has 17,000 endings mind you. It just means that there are that many odds and ends that can play out based on the choices you made along the way. Still, we can likely expect quite a few main branching paths that close out the game before the credits roll.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has continued to show an immense amount of depth leading up to its upcoming launch. The game is set to release on PC first, and PS5 soon after. When it does, it sounds like players will have a ridiculously deep pool of options to choose from throughout the game, no matter what route they take. That doesn’t even include if you choose to share the adventure with a friend, since it’s already been confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will also feature co-op.

Even if the 17,000 variations to Baldur’s Gate 3 are little things mixed alongside big things, it sounds like this journey will truly be every player’s own. We’re close to the official PC release, so stay tuned for further updates leading up to the launch, right here at Shacknews.