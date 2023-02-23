Baldur's Gate 3 comes to PlayStation with split-screen co-op at launch Larian Studios has confirmed a PlayStation release for Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been chugging along in development as Larian Studios hopes to deliver its next great RPG. While we know that the game is targeting an August release, new details about that launch have been revealed. During the February PlayStation State of Play, Larian Studios announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will come to PS5 on launch date in August, with local co-op enabled.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement came in a new gameplay trailer that was featured at Sony’s latest showcase. When Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 31, 2023, it will be available for PS5 as well as PC. What’s more, players looking to go on an adventure with a friend won’t be required to play online to do so. Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 version will feature split-screen co-op.



Source: Larian Studios

The trailer also introduced a new character, who is voiced by J.K. Simmons. Larian Studios provided more information in a post to the game’s Steam page.

Meet General Ketheric Thorm, a seemingly invincible necromancer leading an army of the dead towards the city of Baldur’s Gate. Ketheric isn’t the antagonist, but one of three main antagonists that your party will need to contend with if you ever want to get those tadpoles out of your head (maybe even if you decide you don’t).

Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to PlayStation 5 is massive news, as it was previously only confirmed to be a PC game. It’s just one piece of news that came out of the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play, for more on the other announcement, Shacknews has all the details.