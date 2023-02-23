Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Baldur's Gate 3 comes to PlayStation with split-screen co-op at launch

Larian Studios has confirmed a PlayStation release for Baldur's Gate 3.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
Baldur’s Gate 3 has been chugging along in development as Larian Studios hopes to deliver its next great RPG. While we know that the game is targeting an August release, new details about that launch have been revealed. During the February PlayStation State of Play, Larian Studios announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will come to PS5 on launch date in August, with local co-op enabled.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement came in a new gameplay trailer that was featured at Sony’s latest showcase. When Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 31, 2023, it will be available for PS5 as well as PC. What’s more, players looking to go on an adventure with a friend won’t be required to play online to do so. Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 version will feature split-screen co-op.

A character holding a bow.

Source: Larian Studios

The trailer also introduced a new character, who is voiced by J.K. Simmons. Larian Studios provided more information in a post to the game’s Steam page.

Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to PlayStation 5 is massive news, as it was previously only confirmed to be a PC game. It’s just one piece of news that came out of the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play, for more on the other announcement, Shacknews has all the details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

