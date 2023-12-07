The Game Awards 2023 winners, announcements & trailers [Live Updates]

We’re just about done with 2023, but one of the ribbons we have to tie on the gaming year is none other than The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley’s latest showing brought a wealth of new announcements and video game reveals, but it was also a moment of recognition for the absolute mountain of good games this year across a variety of reward categories. If you missed seeing anything from the show, we have you covered. From awards to announcements, here’s everything that went down at The Game Awards 2023.

The Game Awards 2022 Winners

Being in that it’s The Game Awards, the main reason for the season was to recognize the best games across multiple categories. If you missed it, you can see The Game Awards 2023 nominees and see who was up for awards. Otherwise, you’ll see all of the categories and winners below:

Game of the Year Winner:

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game Winner: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



Source: FromSoftware

Nominees

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Anticipated Game Winner: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Nominees

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars: Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best Adaptation Winner:

Nominees

Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best Art Direction Winner: Alan Wake 2



Source: Remedy Entertainment

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design Winner: Hi-Fi Rush



Source: Tango Gameworks

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space remake

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Community Support Winner: Baldur's Gate 3

Nominees

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner: Ironmouse

Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Cocoon



Source: Geometric Interactive

Nominees

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Esports Coach Winner: Potter

Nominees

Potter

Homme

Gunba

XTQZZZ

Zonic

Best Esports Event Winner: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

Nominees

League of Legends Worlds 2023

Blast TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

Dota 2: The International 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game Winner: Valorant



Source: Riot Games

Nominees

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: Faker

Nominees

Demon1

Faker

Hyrdra

Imperial-Hal

Ruler

ZywOo

Best Esports Team Winner: JD Gaming

Nominees

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Best Family Game Winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nominees

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Fighting Game Winner: Street Fighter 6

Nominees

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Game Direction Winner:

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Games for Impact Winner: Tchia



Source: Awaceb

Nominees

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Indie Game Winner: Sea of Stars

Nominees

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Innovation in Accessibility Winner: Forza Motorsport



Source: Turn 10

Nominees

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Mobile Game Winner: Honkai: Star Rail

Nominees

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Multiplayer Game Winner:

Nominees

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Narrative Winner: Alan Wake 2



Source: Remedy Entertainment

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Ongoing Game Winner: Cyberpunk 2077

Nonimees

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Performance Winner: Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)

Nominees

Ben Starr (Clive - Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson - Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Best Role-Playing Game Winner:

Nominees

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy XVI

Nominees

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy 16 (Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:

Nominees

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew: Motorfest

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:

Nominees

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best VR/AR Game Winner: Resident Evil Village VR Mode



Source: Capcom

Nominees

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village

Synapse

The Game Awards 2023 announcements

The awards are most certainly the core of this event, but The Game Awards is also chockfull of announcements and reveals from publishers around the world. We had plenty of news from the event and you can find many of the stories and announcements from our coverage below:

The Game Awards 2023 trailers

Do you just want to jump in and see all of the trailers from The Game Awards? We have you covered there as well. Here are all of the gameplay, announcement, and reveal trailers that came out of The Game Awards 2023 this year:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

From the developers of Inscryption.

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Usual June

Arknights: Endfield technical test trailer

Harmonium: The Musical

Windblown

Thrasher

Dave the Driver x Dredge

World of Goo 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Exodus

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok gets free DLC on December 12, 2023.

Big Walk

House House, the team behind Untitled Goose Game, are releasing a game set in Australia.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets a gameplay trailer.

Kemuri

No Rest for the Wicked

This game is from the creators of the Ori series and is coming March 1, 2023.

SEGA announces games!

Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and more.

Dragon Ball Z Sparking! Zero

The Casting of Frank Stone

Visions of Mana

Rise of the Ronin

OD

Kojima Productions announces a horror game for Xbox Game Studios in collaboration with Jordan Peele.

Jurassic Park: Survival

Rocket Racing

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong gets an August 20, 2024 release date.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

The latest update for Warframe is coming December 13, 2023.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Ready or Not

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

The First Berserker: Khazan

Apex Legens & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes to Apex Legends on January 9, 2024.

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones gets another gameplay trailer February 16, 2024.

Marvel's Blade

That covers everything from The Game Awards 2023. Did your favorite game get some love? Did it get snubbed? What was your favorite reveal from the event? Let us know in the comments below, have a look back at the winners from 2022, and stay tuned for the Shacknews Awards 2023 where we’ll post our own award winners!