The Game Awards 2023 winners, announcements & trailers [Live Updates]

Who took Game of the Year at Geoff Keighley's event this year? How did the other awards shake out? We've got the results here.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
1

We’re just about done with 2023, but one of the ribbons we have to tie on the gaming year is none other than The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley’s latest showing brought a wealth of new announcements and video game reveals, but it was also a moment of recognition for the absolute mountain of good games this year across a variety of reward categories. If you missed seeing anything from the show, we have you covered. From awards to announcements, here’s everything that went down at The Game Awards 2023.

Updated December 7, 2023 @ 6:54 p.m. PT: This article is still being updated as award winners and announcements are revealed.

The Game Awards 2022 Winners

Being in that it’s The Game Awards, the main reason for the season was to recognize the best games across multiple categories. If you missed it, you can see The Game Awards 2023 nominees and see who was up for awards. Otherwise, you’ll see all of the categories and winners below:

Game of the Year Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game Winner: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Two mechs fight in the air

Source: FromSoftware

Nominees

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Anticipated Game Winner: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

 

Nominees

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Castlevania Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Best Art Direction Winner: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake shines a torch at Taken

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design Winner: Hi-Fi Rush

The main character stands looking at a lava world

Source: Tango Gameworks

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space remake
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Community Support Winner: Baldur's Gate 3

 

Nominees

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner: Ironmouse

  • Ironmouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Cocoon


Source: Geometric Interactive

Nominees

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Esports Coach Winner: Potter


Source: Valorant News

Nominees

  • Potter
  • Homme
  • Gunba
  • XTQZZZ
  • Zonic

Best Esports Event Winner: 2023 League of Legends World Championship


Source: One Esports

Nominees

  • League of Legends Worlds 2023
  • Blast TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • Dota 2: The International 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game Winner: Valorant

Valorant press image

Source: Riot Games

Nominees

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: Faker

Faker with his trophies

Nominees

  • Demon1
  • Faker
  • Hyrdra
  • Imperial-Hal
  • Ruler
  • ZywOo

Best Esports Team Winner: JD Gaming

 

Nominees

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Best Family Game Winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nominees

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Fighting Game Winner: Street Fighter 6

 

Nominees

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Game Direction Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Games for Impact Winner: Tchia


Source: Awaceb

Nominees

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Indie Game Winner: Sea of Stars

 

Nominees

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Innovation in Accessibility Winner: Forza Motorsport

Two cars racing

Source: Turn 10

Nominees

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Mobile Game Winner: Honkai: Star Rail

 

Nominees

  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Multiplayer Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Narrative Winner: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Ongoing Game Winner: Cyberpunk 2077

 

Nonimees

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Performance Winner: Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)

Nominees

  • Ben Starr (Clive - Final Fantasy 16)
  • Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Idris Elba (Solomon Reed - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
  • Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson - Alan Wake 2)
  • Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Best Role-Playing Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy XVI

 

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
  • Final Fantasy 16 (Masayoshi Soken)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • EA Sports F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew: Motorfest

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:

 

Nominees

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best VR/AR Game Winner: Resident Evil Village VR Mode


Source: Capcom

Nominees

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Synapse

The Game Awards 2023 announcements

The awards are most certainly the core of this event, but The Game Awards is also chockfull of announcements and reveals from publishers around the world. We had plenty of news from the event and you can find many of the stories and announcements from our coverage below:

The Game Awards 2023 trailers

Do you just want to jump in and see all of the trailers from The Game Awards? We have you covered there as well. Here are all of the gameplay, announcement, and reveal trailers that came out of The Game Awards 2023 this year:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

From the developers of Inscryption.

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Usual June

Arknights: Endfield technical test trailer

Harmonium: The Musical

Windblown

Thrasher

Dave the Driver x Dredge

World of Goo 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Exodus

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok gets free DLC on December 12, 2023.

Big Walk

House House, the team behind Untitled Goose Game, are releasing a game set in Australia.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets a gameplay trailer.

Kemuri

No Rest for the Wicked

This game is from the creators of the Ori series and is coming March 1, 2023.

SEGA announces games!

Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and more.

Dragon Ball Z Sparking! Zero

The Casting of Frank Stone

Visions of Mana

Rise of the Ronin

OD

Kojima Productions announces a horror game for Xbox Game Studios in collaboration with Jordan Peele.

Jurassic Park: Survival

Rocket Racing

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong gets an August 20, 2024 release date.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

The latest update for Warframe is coming December 13, 2023.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Ready or Not

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

The First Berserker: Khazan

Apex Legens & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes to Apex Legends on January 9, 2024.

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones gets another gameplay trailer February 16, 2024.

Marvel's Blade

That covers everything from The Game Awards 2023. Did your favorite game get some love? Did it get snubbed? What was your favorite reveal from the event? Let us know in the comments below, have a look back at the winners from 2022, and stay tuned for the Shacknews Awards 2023 where we’ll post our own award winners!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
