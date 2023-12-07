The Game Awards 2023 winners, announcements & trailers [Live Updates]

We’re just about done with 2023, but one of the ribbons we have to tie on the gaming year is none other than The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley’s latest showing brought a wealth of new announcements and video game reveals, but it was also a moment of recognition for the absolute mountain of good games this year across a variety of reward categories. If you missed seeing anything from the show, we have you covered. From awards to announcements, here’s everything that went down at The Game Awards 2023.
Updated December 7, 2023 @ 6:54 p.m. PT: This article is still being updated as award winners and announcements are revealed.
The Game Awards 2022 Winners
Being in that it’s The Game Awards, the main reason for the season was to recognize the best games across multiple categories. If you missed it, you can see The Game Awards 2023 nominees and see who was up for awards. Otherwise, you’ll see all of the categories and winners below:
Game of the Year Winner:
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Action Game Winner: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Nominees
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game Winner:
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Most Anticipated Game Winner: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Nominees
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Best Adaptation Winner:
Nominees
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Best Art Direction Winner: Alan Wake 2
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design Winner: Hi-Fi Rush
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space remake
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Best Community Support Winner: Baldur's Gate 3
Nominees
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year Winner: Ironmouse
- Ironmouse
- People Make Games
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Cocoon
Nominees
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Esports Coach Winner: Potter
Nominees
- Potter
- Homme
- Gunba
- XTQZZZ
- Zonic
Best Esports Event Winner: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
Nominees
- League of Legends Worlds 2023
- Blast TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- Dota 2: The International 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Best Esports Game Winner: Valorant
Nominees
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete Winner: Faker
Nominees
- Demon1
- Faker
- Hyrdra
- Imperial-Hal
- Ruler
- ZywOo
Best Esports Team Winner: JD Gaming
Nominees
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Best Family Game Winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nominees
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Fighting Game Winner: Street Fighter 6
Nominees
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Best Game Direction Winner:
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Games for Impact Winner: Tchia
Nominees
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Indie Game Winner: Sea of Stars
Nominees
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Innovation in Accessibility Winner: Forza Motorsport
Nominees
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Best Mobile Game Winner: Honkai: Star Rail
Nominees
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Multiplayer Game Winner:
Nominees
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Narrative Winner: Alan Wake 2
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Ongoing Game Winner: Cyberpunk 2077
Nonimees
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Performance Winner: Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)
Nominees
- Ben Starr (Clive - Final Fantasy 16)
- Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Solomon Reed - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson - Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Astarion - Baldur's Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
Best Role-Playing Game Winner:
Nominees
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy XVI
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
- Final Fantasy 16 (Masayoshi Soken)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)
Best Sports/Racing Game Winner:
Nominees
- EA Sports FC 24
- EA Sports F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew: Motorfest
Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner:
Nominees
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best VR/AR Game Winner: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Nominees
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village
- Synapse
The Game Awards 2023 announcements
The awards are most certainly the core of this event, but The Game Awards is also chockfull of announcements and reveals from publishers around the world. We had plenty of news from the event and you can find many of the stories and announcements from our coverage below:
- Dave the Diver x Dredge is the collaboration we didn't know we needed
- God of War Ragnarok gets free Valhalla DLC next week
- Exodus is Archetype Entertainment's debut game, stars Matthew McConaughey
- Big Walk is the next game from the developers of Untitled Goose Game
The Game Awards 2023 trailers
Do you just want to jump in and see all of the trailers from The Game Awards? We have you covered there as well. Here are all of the gameplay, announcement, and reveal trailers that came out of The Game Awards 2023 this year:
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Pony Island 2: Panda Circus
From the developers of Inscryption.
The Rise of the Golden Idol
Usual June
Arknights: Endfield technical test trailer
Harmonium: The Musical
Windblown
Thrasher
Dave the Driver x Dredge
World of Goo 2
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Exodus
God of War Ragnarok Valhalla
God of War Ragnarok gets free DLC on December 12, 2023.
Big Walk
House House, the team behind Untitled Goose Game, are releasing a game set in Australia.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets a gameplay trailer.
Kemuri
No Rest for the Wicked
This game is from the creators of the Ori series and is coming March 1, 2023.
SEGA announces games!
Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and more.
Dragon Ball Z Sparking! Zero
The Casting of Frank Stone
Visions of Mana
Rise of the Ronin
OD
Kojima Productions announces a horror game for Xbox Game Studios in collaboration with Jordan Peele.
Jurassic Park: Survival
Rocket Racing
Black Myth: Wukong
Black Myth Wukong gets an August 20, 2024 release date.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Warframe: Whispers in the Walls
The latest update for Warframe is coming December 13, 2023.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Ready or Not
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
The First Berserker: Khazan
Apex Legens & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes to Apex Legends on January 9, 2024.
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones gets another gameplay trailer February 16, 2024.
Marvel's Blade
That covers everything from The Game Awards 2023. Did your favorite game get some love? Did it get snubbed? What was your favorite reveal from the event? Let us know in the comments below, have a look back at the winners from 2022, and stay tuned for the Shacknews Awards 2023 where we’ll post our own award winners!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Game Awards 2023 winners, announcements & trailers [Live Updates]