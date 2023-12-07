Visions of Mana revealed at The Game Awards The first new mainline Mana game in 15 years launches in 2024.

The Mana series made an unexpected appearance at The Game Awards to reveal the first mainline entry in 15 years. Visions of Mana was revealed with a new trailer, revealing that the game is coming out in 2024.

The first trailer for Visions of Mana was featured at The 2023 Game Awards.

Visions of Mana is coming in 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.