Visions of Mana revealed at The Game Awards

The first new mainline Mana game in 15 years launches in 2024.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Mana series made an unexpected appearance at The Game Awards to reveal the first mainline entry in 15 years. Visions of Mana was revealed with a new trailer, revealing that the game is coming out in 2024.

The first trailer for Visions of Mana was featured at The 2023 Game Awards.

Visions of Mana is coming in 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

