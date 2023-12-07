Sega teased five new games at The Game Awards, including Crazy Taxi & Shinobi New Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and Jet Set Radio games were also teased during Sega's trailer.

At this year’s Game Awards, we knew that Sega was preparing an announcement. However, it’s unlikely that anyone could have guessed that we would actually get five game announcements from the publisher. During The Game Awards 2023, we learned that Sega is working on at least five new games, including new Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, and Shinobi titles. Sega also teased that more are in the works.

Sega dropped its trailer for this collection of game teases during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. It was there that Sega shared a compilation of teases. Each of the previously mentioned franchises made an appearance during the trailer. We got a glimpse of a Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio games similar to their older games’ styles, but with new graphics. Meanwhile, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage looked like they’ll have all-new 3D brawlers. The Shinobi game looked like it will be a stylish, hand-drawn side-scrolling action-platformer.

Leave it to @sega to blow our minds with 5 NEW GAMES in one trailer! This is Sega Power Surge! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/O0an9RbWxm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

There was so much going on in the Sega tease at The Game Awards that we were almost convinced it might have something to do with Sega’s previously teased Super Game. On the contrary, it seems these titles will each be their own thing. That said, they all looked promising as well and it will be interesting to find out more about each of them, especially considering we’ve seen some impeccable new versions of them in games like Streets of Rage 4 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

Either way, it looks like Sega has some enormous plans for the years ahead. We'll look forward to learning more about each of these games and more as details drop.