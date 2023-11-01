New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sega still working on 'Super Game' project, expected by end of March 2026

Announced as a collaboration with Microsoft in 2021, Sega recently shared an update on its mysterious "Super Game" project.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
One of the oddest announcements in gaming over the last few years is Sega’s tease of an unknown "Super Game” project in collaboration with Microsoft. We haven’t heard much on the game for a while, but it sounds like Sega is still hard at work on the project. In a recent report, Sega President and COO Yukio Sugino shared an update, not only sharing that the Super Game is still coming along, but also that Sega expects to launch it by March 2026.

President Sugino shared these details in a recent business presentation posted on Sega’s investor relations website this week. It was in the Entertainment Contents Business that Sugino addressed progress and expectations of the Super Game:

Crazy Taxi gameplay with a taxi riding over a curb
Crazy Taxi was among the IPs teased for revival around the time Sega announced its work on a "Super Game" project.
Source: Sega

Sega announced its plans to create this Super Game in collaboration with Microsoft back in October 2021, almost exactly two years ago. There is no word on exactly what the Super Game is expected to be, but given the trend of games-as-a-service, metaverse concepts, and NFTs at the time of its announcement, it could be an amalgam of various elements that would allow the game to continue to be played on a live-service or seasonal content format. Sega has also teased the possibility of reviving various dormant IP, under which Crazy Taxi, Space Channel 5, and others were mentioned.

It's anyone’s guess what form the Sega Super Game will actually take, but at least it seems we’ll know ahead of March 2026. Stay tuned as we watch for further details.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

