New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Watch The Game Awards 2023 here

Here's where you can tune into The Game Awards and catch all the reveals and announcements.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
163

It’s time for The Game Awards, the biggest night of the year for the video game industry. In addition to giving out awards, the show will feature a slew of video game announcements and reveals. You likely won’t want to miss it, so here’s where you can watch the 2023 Game Awards.

Watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will take place today, December 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.

During the show, host Geoff Keighley will give out a slew of awards, including categories like best RPG, best performance, and Game of the Year. There will also be surprise reveals from a plethora of publishers peppered throughout the show. Keighley has been tight-lipped about the surprises in-store, so it’ll be interesting to see what makes an appearance during the show.

That’s how you can tune into The Game Awards 2023 livestream. To keep up with all of the news out of the show, be sure to visit our live article for all of the winners. We’ll also be covering the biggest announcements on our Game Awards topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 7, 2023 3:40 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch The Game Awards 2023 here

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 11:06 AM

      Tonight is The Geoffs Game Awards!

      Begins at 1:30AM here though…

      Anything you’d like to see? I want a new trailer of Death Stranding 2 and a release date would be nice too.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 11:07 AM

        YT link

        https://www.youtube.com/live/Zu2z5M4gmno

      • ShackGPT
        reply
        December 7, 2023 11:56 AM

        Do they stream on Steam Broadcast? I’d prefer no ads

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 12:17 PM

          I don’t even know what that is

          • ShackGPT
            reply
            December 7, 2023 12:19 PM

            It’s in Steam Community then Broadcasts tab

            • ShackGPT
              reply
              December 7, 2023 6:41 PM

              Rock and stone has taken over the broadcast chat and it just keeps going lol

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 11:58 AM

        —New Splinter Cell reveal.
        —More GTA IV.
        —Stack Masters 2: Electric Stackaloo
        —In The Valley Of Gods release date!

        None of these things will happen but it’s what I want. :(

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 12:01 PM

        Sam Lake dancing

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 12:26 PM

        More like trailers show with some mentions of awards

        • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 12:27 PM

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZVn2xzTR_8

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 12:29 PM

          Do you really want to watch an hour of people getting trophies and making awkward speeches?

          • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 12:44 PM

            Yes?

            • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
              reply
              December 7, 2023 12:44 PM

              I would like a celebration of the year that passed, not a look forward to the year to come

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 12:55 PM

            Absolutely. Especially when it's a game and team I really like finally being recognized, would like to see their happiness and appreciation in the moment.

            The worst is was for me was Supergiant winning multiple awards for Hades in 2020 (Best Action & Best Indie), iirc those were both in different segments where Geoff was running off a dozen categories and winners by himself, quickly in between trailers.

            And in other parts of the show for categories where they actually show the nominees and have them speak, you could see Greg Kasavin had been waiting on stream all night for a possible award acceptance. Huge bummer to take two awards and not get to say anything for it. I think he wrote a blurb on twitter thanking everyone on the team after.

          • steauengeglase
            reply
            December 7, 2023 5:11 PM

            You do get to see the Award Show Awards for Dorkiest Awards Show.

            • steauengeglase
              reply
              December 7, 2023 5:31 PM

              Though to be honest, the dorkiness might be the best part of it.

        • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 2:04 PM

          There is nothing that could interest me less than *more* focus on speeches on stage. All these awards are completely meaningless in my mind, or at least of no more import than any other outlet, be it a website, Youtube channel, podcast, etc. where I'd be much better able to appreciate discussion about why something is great than whatever little blurbs fit a televised format.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 2:05 PM

          Yes. Gimme trailers.

      • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 12:45 PM

        Would love to see some Starfield DLC.

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 12:48 PM

        New Half-Life.

      • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 12:59 PM

        Myth: TFL remake (as long as multiplayer still functions like it did and match replays are still saved to the local drive).

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 1:29 PM

          Where the hell is the Myth franchise? Damn a modern game could be so cool

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 1:08 PM

        I think the technical term is Keighleys.

      • [gooie b] legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 1:13 PM

        Shadow of the Erdtree peez an tanks

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 1:28 PM

          From said on an interview recently that it’s still a long way off :(

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 1:38 PM

        Daikatana

      • Head Rush legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 1:44 PM

        Shadow Complex 2

        • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 1:46 PM

          Whoa. Haven't thought about that one in a while. Yes please.

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 1:48 PM

          Metroid Bread (Cooking Sim)

          • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 1:55 PM

            Metroid Tread (Off-road ball racing)

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 2:08 PM

            Sam Carrier Overpass

      • mechanicalgrape legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:05 PM

        Soul Reaver remake

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:07 PM

        Will GabeN give some decks?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 2:10 PM

          OLED with HL3 bundled. Book it.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            December 7, 2023 2:12 PM

            I mean my Steam Controller kinda had it bundled. They didn't have Mac support working as promised, and I had steam on my MBP at the time. So to apologize they put the Valve Complete Pack on my account, which gives me every past and future Valve game for free.

            When Alyx came out it just appeared in my Library.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              December 7, 2023 2:36 PM

              That's great

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                December 7, 2023 2:47 PM

                Yeah. I didn't even reach out or anything, I think they just blanket did it if they saw you had one and were on Mac.

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 3:37 PM

          Yeah, but they learned their lesson so the quantity is limited and they’re harvesting emails this time.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:11 PM

        Duke4d.exe

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:12 PM

        I would love to see more Christopher Judge speeches!!

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 2:13 PM

          lmao I think he’s back

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:18 PM

        Quake 5 (Roguelike Card Collection Tactics game)

      • Mikuya legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:25 PM

        I’m completely looking forward to them announcing the launch of The Finals. I haven’t seen too much chatter about it here, but I was completely enamored by it since closed beta. I’ve been out of the loop with games at that point (having grown tired of the BR multiplayer meta), so I was pleasantly surprised by The Finals. The style of Mirror’s Edge, some of the movement from Titanfall, solid gunplay, and crazy destruction = chef’s kiss

        Geoff tweeted this morning holding an energy drink can with one of the in-game company logos printed on it, and there was a leaked Korean ad with “Play Now!” released earlier today, so I’m assuming (and hoping) that the game will launch during the show. I can’t wait

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 2:31 PM

          Titanfall you say? I forgot about the beta but been intrigued by it since its reveal, it has a nice visual style

          I got the same impression from the Marathon trailer, really nice visual identity

          • Mikuya legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 4:07 PM

            The style is super slick, but for me I haven’t played a game where regardless if I won or lost, I always had a blast. The “Bank It” mode was super casual, yet very chaotic and fun - not to mention, the music is absolutely amazing: https://youtu.be/u3N9ANiWIdo

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 2:35 PM

        Elden Ring DLC date announcement

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 3:05 PM

        Titanfall 3

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 3:16 PM

        Nintendo surprise announcement of new Punch Out! for Super Switch.

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 3:26 PM

        Would love to know what Subspace games (FTL guys) are doing.

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 3:28 PM

        More MSFS 2024 info.

      • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 3:31 PM

        delayed start?

        • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 4:01 PM

          you still have 30 mins, my s0n

          • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 7, 2023 4:02 PM

            Oh I forgot I wasnt in California right now lol

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 4:38 PM

        Elden Ring DLC
        Sekiro 2
        Bloodborne remaster + same day pc release

        Star Wars Video Games

        Some Hellblade news would be dope.

        and of course Silksong news of any kind.

      • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 4:50 PM

        I NEED NEW PLASTIC GUITARS

    • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:07 PM

      Don't forget the giveaway

      https://gleam.io/sBWtp/the-game-awards-steam-deck-oled-giveaway

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:34 PM

      lol Already messed up "Released a decade ago, Brothers..." Please. Brothers wasn't released a....

      Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a 2013 adventure game developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by....

      oh. oh no.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:40 PM

      GLEAM giveaway page won’t even load. 😡

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:47 PM

      Holy fucking shit Harmonium looks amazing.

    • tKillbox legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:48 PM

      Was Pony Island 2 already announced?

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:51 PM

      Windblown looks dope AF!

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 4:53 PM

        By the dead cells devs too. I'm in

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 4:54 PM

          The action kinda looks like coop Hades.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:52 PM

      Thrasher. UNF

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 4:54 PM

        This looked like a full VR game ?
        But no consoles announced ?

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:55 PM

      Persona3 RELOAD !! UNF!!!

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:55 PM

      Goddamn they did some work on that Persona 3 ReLoad.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:03 PM

        Looks so gorgeous, but Metaphor de Fantasio!!!!! 👀👀👀👀

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:57 PM

      Dave the Diver / Dredge mashup???? YES PLS!!

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 4:59 PM

      726,000 watching the preshow so far, wow.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:02 PM

      SHOW STARTS NOW!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:04 PM

      Sign me the hell up for a Persona/SMT style game that is neither of those games I guess!!!!

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:05 PM

      THAT WAS JUST THE FUCKING PRESHOW?!

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:05 PM

      Pizza Tower team = Shackers?!? Probably?!?

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:05 PM

      SVEN SIGHTING!

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:06 PM

      CHRISTOPHER JUDGE YAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:06 PM

      Oh no, not Mike Judge

    • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:07 PM

      Damn Kratos throwing shade!

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:07 PM

      Ouch Slamming CoD/Activision

      • Thisispol legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:15 PM

        Something even funnier about it being Kratos delivering the lines

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:18 PM

          That’s the full draggggg.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 7, 2023 5:20 PM

            Big Walk looks really great!

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:08 PM

      I don't care who wins Best Performer, Amelia Tyler was the best performer and this is runner up as far as I'm concerned.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:10 PM

      Best Performance WINNER IS

      NEIL NEWBON for BALDUR’s GATE 3


    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:10 PM

      Oh damn, sitting through this whole thing with the armor?!

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:12 PM

      Speaking as a fellow Matthew… alright alright alright

    • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:13 PM

      This little maneuver is going to cost us 51 years

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:14 PM

      WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS AWESOMENESS??!! EXODUS LOOKS FUCKING AWESOME!!!!

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:16 PM

        What a time to be alive

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:16 PM

        I don't know much about Archetype, but it looks like it's some ex-Bioware dudes, including Drew Karpyshyn who wrote KotOR and Mass Effect.

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:17 PM

          Owned by WotC. Hrm.

        • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:19 PM

          I am a huge fan of Karpyshyn!!! YAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:16 PM

        Nah dude, until the gameplay crept up

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:18 PM

        Yeah looks neat

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:18 PM

      We are feasting and it has only begun :O

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:18 PM

      Faaak gotta sign off for a bit if anyone wants to take over posting the winners

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:18 PM

      GOD OF WAR VALHALLA - FREE DLC for Ragnarok -- released on Dec. 12th this year!!! Rouge-Like GoW!!!

    • fart legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:22 PM

      looks like lots of security to stop that kid from talking about bill clinton

      • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:25 PM

        I was thinking that too. Probably standard for any type of award thingy now.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:22 PM

      Kind of half and half on Exodus, but Big Walk looks fun as hell.

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:27 PM

        Super into the look of Big Walk

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:31 PM

          The mood feels so peaceful and charming, but also intellectually engaging.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:24 PM

      Damnit that's too good of a remix of "Anyway You Want It" for Lego Fortnite

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:27 PM

        How long has that been a thing? It looked like Lego finally did their own version of Minecraft, but it's in Fortnite? Very confusing.

        Is Fortnite it's own platform for other games now, beyond the EGS? There's that Rocket League arcade racer tied to it, too.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:33 PM

          Just revealed last weekend, and in game now.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:25 PM

      UNF Heilung!!!!!

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:26 PM

      Didn't think I'd dig this performance but yeah, this works.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:27 PM

        Man, don't have to ask how that drummer stays in shape.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:32 PM

        They are amazing. Seeing them next week!

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:32 PM

          After that I'm looking them up. I was unfamiliar and just expected something worse from the dramatic presentation.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 7, 2023 5:37 PM

            They’re hardcore. They take what they do very seriously as a ritual.

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:27 PM

      She's going to burn that marshmallow if she's not careful

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:27 PM

      Steam Guard question. Does the app recovery backup to iOS keychain when you get a new phone and restore?

      • ShackGPT
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:51 PM

        No I don’t think but I may be wrong. Just save your recovery code somewhere secure, just in case.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:28 PM

      I should play a Hellblade game, they look amazing!

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:28 PM

      Hellblade 2 is gonna look so gooood.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:31 PM

      Hellblade 2 looks great! Can’t wait

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:32 PM

      HORSESHIT

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:32 PM

      OMG it's MAX PAYNE!! :)

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:32 PM

      Yay, Sam Lake is there, he's going to dance!

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:33 PM

      Yay. Well deserved from Alan Wake 2.

    • steauengeglase
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:33 PM

      Alan Wake 2 is pretty meta for a winner for best narrative.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:34 PM

      Hell yeah Alan Wake 2

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:35 PM

      lol she's adorable!!

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:38 PM

      NEW MOON STUDIOS GAME

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:39 PM

        "No Rest for the Wicked", more details March 1

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:39 PM

        I’ve been waiting for this for years! Exceeded my expectations!!!

      • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:42 PM

        Stunning nuance in the art. Once I saw it was moon studios I said, oh, that’s why it looks incredible.

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:38 PM

      nice sunflowers

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:39 PM

      Wow that Wicked game looked amazing.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:40 PM

      Win a Legion GO!! Just go to this broken ass website!! What a joke..

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:42 PM

      I say this every year:

      If you are gonna let an Hollywood actor do his marketing spiel for 5minutes with a bunch of downtime for clapping and jokes, let the damn winners speak for more than 1 minute when they win.

      The awards feel less rushed tonight so this atleast was improved. But it still feels like the main product is not the award.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:44 PM

        They rushed Sam Lake within 30 seconds

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:46 PM

          Yeah that sucked

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 5:46 PM

          It's weird they're giving so much more time to the presenters. That's just... weird and backwards.

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 5:50 PM

            It's a 2 hours ad show

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              December 7, 2023 5:51 PM

              I mean yes, but I don't think the advertisers give a fuck whether presenters or winners are speaking.

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:57 PM

        Never mind here comes the flood of important awards (art direction!) that cheapen things.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:42 PM

      FUCK YEAH IT'S GONZO!!!!!!!!!!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:42 PM

      Gonzo!

    • mechanicalgrape legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:43 PM

      What a great quote in that Avatar trailer:

      https://i.imgur.com/oeOefit.png

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:44 PM

        hahaha yeah i thought the same thing!!

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:45 PM

        the larger quote is probably "the game is not entertaining"

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:45 PM

        Man, they had to dig deep for pull quotes, I guess.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:45 PM

      Best Debut Indie game....COOCON!

    • Drewus legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:45 PM

      Pizza Tower deserved it

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:46 PM

        I haven't played Cocoon, but yeah, Pizza Tower would have been my choice.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:47 PM

      NEW JETSET

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:48 PM

      sega does

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:48 PM

      WHAT SEGA?????? Goddamn!!!!

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:51 PM

      Supermassive, what are you doing???? That is unexpected!!!

    • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:51 PM

      Damn, getting a steamdeck OLED has made a lot of these announcements a lot more interesting

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:52 PM

      UPDATE: Giveaway site is still down :P

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:57 PM

        Keep trying. I was able to get entries for both. You just gotta keep refreshing.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:58 PM

        OH WAIT SITE IS WORKING

        "Your estimated wait time is 3 hours and 38 minutes."

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:52 PM

      Huh. After the shitty remake I wasn't expecting Square to ever do a better budget Mana game.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:52 PM

      OH FUCK MANA GAME

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:53 PM

      Oh shit! New MANA Game, Visions of Mana!!

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:53 PM

      Secret of Mana was good, haven’t really like any of the other mana games

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:54 PM

      Visions of Mana??!!!! This is the best Game Awards ever.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 5:57 PM

        those environments looked really good

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:55 PM

      Rise of the Ronin LETS GOOOOOOOO WOW!

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:55 PM

      MARCH 22. So fucking ready.

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:57 PM

      I do not like the look of that mana game

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:00 PM

        It looks gorgeous and the battling looks good too. But I think it’ll be better hands on.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:58 PM

      Was armored core that good? Surprising it won best action game

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:00 PM

        Absolutely deserved yes.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:04 PM

        The controls are sublime. Combat heaven.

    • steauengeglase
      reply
      December 7, 2023 5:59 PM

      This show has really changed. There was a time when Old Spice Future Class would have required Knightly to drink a gallon of Old Spice.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:00 PM

      KOJIMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:00 PM

      KOJIMA TIME

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:01 PM

      Finally something worth a damn.

      Death Stranding 2

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:02 PM

        Wait no, it's an xbox title OD??

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:02 PM

      lmao get fucked truth ads

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:02 PM

      WTFFFFFFFFFFF OD

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:02 PM

      Well, I have no idea what OD is gonna be, but I'm in.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:03 PM

      Hideo x Udo????? You fucking maniac!!!!!

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:05 PM

        Oh damn the Jordan Peele rumor was true.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:04 PM

      Never finished Death Stranding. Kojima writing is just…not my thing. It sure looked amazing though especially on PS5

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:04 PM

      HAH. Yeah, I'm fucking in.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:05 PM

      Jordan Peele with KOJIMA?!?!??!!

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:05 PM

        Shut it down, nothing can beat this.

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:05 PM

      US

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:05 PM

      Digital Udo Kier. What a time to be alive

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:06 PM

        I just rewatched Warhol’s Dracula a few weeks ago.

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:06 PM

        I always call him the guy from Blade

    • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:05 PM

      This is some good shit!

    • Drewus legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:06 PM

      Some new crazy Kojima bullshit? Sign me the fuck up

    • funnynamehere legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:07 PM

      This is some wild stuff.

    • Drewus legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:08 PM

      Kojima speaking Japanese - for people that know about this stuff, does Kojima understand English but can only talk Japanese? Or is he bilingual but prefers to speak in Japanese?

      Reason I ask is because he clearly isn't having the English translated to Japanese for him to understand

      • Drewus legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:09 PM

        Oh wait, i take it back, i just realised the translator is speaking in his ear

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:13 PM

          The first reply, he answered before the translator finished speaking

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:10 PM

        Could be rehearsed, could be piped in from an earpiece

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:16 PM

          I'm pretty sure he can speak and understand English, but why shouldnt he speak in his first language?

      • evildanish legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:24 PM

        Japanese devs almost always bring translators when doing public appearances or promotional work, regardless of how their English is.

        I remember trying a Dead or Alive game in the press area of Gamescom years back, one of the leads had done a presentation on the game first through a translator, but as I was playing he was giving me hints in English.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:08 PM

      I still don’t know what game this is.

      “It’s amazing! The best!”
      But what is it?
      “Incredible!”

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:09 PM

        “The power of Microsoft Cloud Gaming!”

      • Drewus legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:10 PM

        Doesn't matter. It's Kojima and we therefore know that one thing is certain - it'll be fucking crazy, unique, make no sense but ultimately be incredibly engrossing.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:08 PM

      Okay, guesses on who the fuck Kojima's other Avengers would be?

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:09 PM

      Is this... Tresspasser?

    • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:09 PM

      I am so down for some weird kojima shit!

    • funnynamehere legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:10 PM

      Jurassic Park survival game, sign my old ass the fuck up!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:12 PM

      Would have fallen out of my chair if they named that one Trespasser

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:12 PM

      The wait time to enter the give away is 4 hours Lool

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:14 PM

        Mine was just at 3 hr + change and suddenly dropped to 1 hr

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:19 PM

          and within 10 , dropped to 18m. Just keep the window open

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:12 PM

      Should do a Hi Fi rush live performance

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:13 PM

      HI FI RUSH WON SOMETHING!!! (Best Audio Design)

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:15 PM

      Heads up, MWH is at the lowest price ever for no particular reason during the VGAs.

      https://i.imgur.com/D9LZkOm.png

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:17 PM

      Mannnnn another game based on Journey to the West....

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:17 PM

      Wukong looking good!!!! Are we going to get a release date???

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:19 PM

      Clint Eastwood, now that's awesome

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:19 PM

      Taking the groove out of a gorillaz song. Genius move there.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:24 PM

        Yeah, song is great, but the edit really sucked

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:20 PM

      I swear every time the Suicide Squad releases a trailer it has a completely different tone from whatever it was before.

    • Maarc legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:21 PM

      What a set of tatts on that lady!

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:22 PM

        She's hot as fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuk!!

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:22 PM

        I'm glad you said tatts

        • Maarc legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:22 PM

          Yes, and I even meant it - I'm in the mood for a new one so I've been paying more attention to it on others

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:26 PM

      The Don’t Nod ghostly bounty Hunter game???? I honestly have high hopes for it. They really know how to do a love story.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:28 PM

        Kinda surprised at the gameplay they showed there. Not what I was expecting from the tone of the original cinematic.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:27 PM

      OG thread is dead
      THE GAME AWARDS CHAT CONTINUES!


    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:28 PM

      Just got in, what did I miss? I only care about the new game trailers the awards I could honestly care less. Any massive juicers that where announced!!!!!!!!!!!!???????????

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:30 PM

      Will Siwa ever know peace??

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:31 PM

      I remember watching the game awards when I was younger.

      The game awards are only 7 years old

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:31 PM

      I already love this guy from Raised By Wolves, but GOLDEN SUN SHOUTOUT??????? And making his own game???? Love.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:32 PM

        Yeah, that's awesome, he looks enthused about it and the game looks good too

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:32 PM

      The game on right now looks dope!!!!!!!!!

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:33 PM

      Another Don't Nod game!!!!

    • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:34 PM

      Father making a game? Nice

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:35 PM

      Lost Record now too??? This frikken show is massively crazy.

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:36 PM

        Love the life is strange games. Looking forward to this.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:35 PM

      Jesus this game right now looks totally INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:37 PM

        OMG that was sick The First Berserker: Khazan -> https://store.steampowered.com/app/2680010/The_First_Berserker_Khazan/ Brah!!!!!! Did you see that!???????????

        • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:39 PM

          Done srsly great announcements this show.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:39 PM

          Honestly even with that game being kind of mid compared to the presentations as a whole, it still looks sick!

          Valcan, please don’t burst a blood vessel before tonight is over!

          • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:41 PM

            I just quit my job, so I need a pick up I might go "full retard" and have my juice mode on MAXIMUM, was a bad day but I am already feeling better!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Having said that I will try to go easy hahahaha :) XOXO. What was OD?????? Do you have a link to the vid????!!!!!!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:36 PM

      Holy cow what is even coming later in the show?!

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:37 PM

      This song is terrible

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:38 PM

        I was so hyped for some FF7 live music. This is not it.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:39 PM

        I should have taken this moment to take a leak

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:38 PM

      So excited for ff7 rebirth

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:39 PM

      Damn, that was really good.

    • sticktastic legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:39 PM

      how long until the ff7 remake is done and i can play straight through the entire game?

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:41 PM

      Best Indie goes to Sea of Stars, avoiding the Dave the Diver debate

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:43 PM

        I’m amused how it’s just rapid fire reading these off as such an afterthought. They may as well just be honest like I’ve said and just be the game ads and not have any awards since clearly it doesn’t matter even to Geoff.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:44 PM

          It is kinda shitty, but at least they're in the show at all, unlike the Oscars smaller and technical categories.

        • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:46 PM

          It’s always at least a 3 hour show, and if they had presenters for every award it’d be 5-6 hours LOL

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:43 PM

        I know which I would rather play!

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:43 PM

        I think Sea of Stars probably deserves it more anyway.

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:45 PM

        Like fuck off best indy deserves to go on stage so much more than anything else.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:42 PM

      I love when Geoff shotguns multiple awards out like a t shirt cannon

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:42 PM

        Bwahaha

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:43 PM

        That's my biggest grib on this format. This is apparently meant as an awards show front and center, but they rush 75% of them and instead allow promos to overrun the show.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:44 PM

          Tbf Will Smith made the Oscars interesting

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:42 PM

      Best music gets shoved at the side this year for an ad for the next FF 7 game.

      Ridiculous

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:43 PM

        $$$.

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:44 PM

        yeah what the fuck?

        The Baldurs Gate Motifs are world class and I don't understand what just happened.

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:45 PM

          I'm kinda blown away with the snubs BG3 is getting.

          • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:46 PM

            Which likely means it will get GOTY.

          • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:46 PM

            It's doing well so far I would say

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:45 PM

          Down down down by the river!

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:46 PM

          They used to have these awesome medleys done live mixing all the nominees together. Such a downgrade.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:47 PM

            He said they were doing that later for goty

          • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:47 PM

            That's for game of the year. And they are still doing it this year.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:44 PM

      Star Ocean spin off???? The vibe is strong.

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:46 PM

      Nothing about Little Devil Inside??

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:46 PM

      Is Skull and Bones *FINALLY* coming in February?!?

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:48 PM

      ARKANE BLADE GAME

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:49 PM

        "They sucked with one vampire game, lets see if they can fix that. :)"

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:50 PM

          If they are going back to immersive sim, then they will nail it.

          • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:52 PM

            They'll just take that concept and bite into it hard.

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:52 PM

        Thank god it is not the Austin office is all I can say.

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:53 PM

          But Arkane Austin made one of the best games ever

          • dionex legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 7, 2023 6:54 PM

            Yes, but that was with Raph at the helm. :(

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:48 PM

      SKULL & BONES I thought would come out as a free to play and/or mobile game.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:48 PM

      Is Arkane reviving their old concept game? The crosses...

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:49 PM

      NO WAYYYYYYY!!!!!!!! BLADE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:49 PM

        And Arkane!

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 7, 2023 6:51 PM

          Well their track record has been tarnished with Redfall, but this is not the Austin office so I think it could be RAD!!!!!!!!!!!! Please be good !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:50 PM

      Holy shit the new Ori teams(Moon Studios) game No Rest for the Wicked ARPG looks insane : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371980/No_Rest_for_the_Wicked/

      Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3zJPgIDtuk
      Ofical video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3Ozk5iBuH4

      Damn man that looks INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:50 PM

      Did he say Blade is 50 years old?

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:53 PM

      Whatever drug he's on, I want none of it

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 7, 2023 6:54 PM

        LOL this is what I was thinking, hahahaha talk about ruing the flow. All well let them have their fun, let's be honest most of the people on stage are awkward LOL :)

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:53 PM

      Ok pal... moving right a long LOL

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2023 6:54 PM

      Cyberpunk 2077 that ongoing game

Hello, Meet Lola