Here's where you can tune into The Game Awards and catch all the reveals and announcements.
It’s time for The Game Awards, the biggest night of the year for the video game industry. In addition to giving out awards, the show will feature a slew of video game announcements and reveals. You likely won’t want to miss it, so here’s where you can watch the 2023 Game Awards.
Watch The Game Awards 2023
The Game Awards 2023 will take place today, December 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.
During the show, host Geoff Keighley will give out a slew of awards, including categories like best RPG, best performance, and Game of the Year. There will also be surprise reveals from a plethora of publishers peppered throughout the show. Keighley has been tight-lipped about the surprises in-store, so it’ll be interesting to see what makes an appearance during the show.
That’s how you can tune into The Game Awards 2023 livestream. To keep up with all of the news out of the show, be sure to visit our live article for all of the winners. We’ll also be covering the biggest announcements on our Game Awards topic page.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch The Game Awards 2023 here
Absolutely. Especially when it's a game and team I really like finally being recognized, would like to see their happiness and appreciation in the moment.
The worst is was for me was Supergiant winning multiple awards for Hades in 2020 (Best Action & Best Indie), iirc those were both in different segments where Geoff was running off a dozen categories and winners by himself, quickly in between trailers.
And in other parts of the show for categories where they actually show the nominees and have them speak, you could see Greg Kasavin had been waiting on stream all night for a possible award acceptance. Huge bummer to take two awards and not get to say anything for it. I think he wrote a blurb on twitter thanking everyone on the team after.
There is nothing that could interest me less than *more* focus on speeches on stage. All these awards are completely meaningless in my mind, or at least of no more import than any other outlet, be it a website, Youtube channel, podcast, etc. where I'd be much better able to appreciate discussion about why something is great than whatever little blurbs fit a televised format.
I mean my Steam Controller kinda had it bundled. They didn't have Mac support working as promised, and I had steam on my MBP at the time. So to apologize they put the Valve Complete Pack on my account, which gives me every past and future Valve game for free.
When Alyx came out it just appeared in my Library.
I’m completely looking forward to them announcing the launch of The Finals. I haven’t seen too much chatter about it here, but I was completely enamored by it since closed beta. I’ve been out of the loop with games at that point (having grown tired of the BR multiplayer meta), so I was pleasantly surprised by The Finals. The style of Mirror’s Edge, some of the movement from Titanfall, solid gunplay, and crazy destruction = chef’s kiss
Geoff tweeted this morning holding an energy drink can with one of the in-game company logos printed on it, and there was a leaked Korean ad with “Play Now!” released earlier today, so I’m assuming (and hoping) that the game will launch during the show. I can’t wait
The style is super slick, but for me I haven’t played a game where regardless if I won or lost, I always had a blast. The “Bank It” mode was super casual, yet very chaotic and fun - not to mention, the music is absolutely amazing: https://youtu.be/u3N9ANiWIdo
Don't forget the giveaway
https://gleam.io/sBWtp/the-game-awards-steam-deck-oled-giveaway
Also for a Lenovo Legion go:
https://thegameawards.com/news/lenovo-legion-go-giveaway
I say this every year:
If you are gonna let an Hollywood actor do his marketing spiel for 5minutes with a bunch of downtime for clapping and jokes, let the damn winners speak for more than 1 minute when they win.
The awards feel less rushed tonight so this atleast was improved. But it still feels like the main product is not the award.
What a great quote in that Avatar trailer:
https://i.imgur.com/oeOefit.png
New Jet Set looks cool, but it will have to do a lot to be better than Bomb Rush Cyberfunk https://store.steampowered.com/app/1353230/Bomb_Rush_Cyberfunk/
Japanese devs almost always bring translators when doing public appearances or promotional work, regardless of how their English is.
I remember trying a Dead or Alive game in the press area of Gamescom years back, one of the leads had done a presentation on the game first through a translator, but as I was playing he was giving me hints in English.
More info https://jurassicparksurvival.com/
Heads up, MWH is at the lowest price ever for no particular reason during the VGAs.
https://i.imgur.com/D9LZkOm.png
Haha I had the same thought!
http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42208130#item_42208130
My fav so far is EXODUS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX0eEZvCJcg
Looks FUCKING AMAZING!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) , awesome, I have to catch up!!!!!!!!!!
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck OMG OMG { passes out } do you have a link!!!!!!!!!!!!????????????????????
Holy shit -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3zJPgIDtuk !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I know man... I know :( , I just quit my job it was one of those days. On the flip side I have more time now. LOL, I got the whole night to catch up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck !!!!!!!!!
Jesus this game right now looks totally INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck
OMG that was sick The First Berserker: Khazan -> https://store.steampowered.com/app/2680010/The_First_Berserker_Khazan/ Brah!!!!!! Did you see that!???????????
Holy shit the new Ori teams(Moon Studios) game No Rest for the Wicked ARPG looks insane : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371980/No_Rest_for_the_Wicked/
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3zJPgIDtuk
Ofical video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3Ozk5iBuH4
Damn man that looks INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
