Watch The Game Awards 2023 here Here's where you can tune into The Game Awards and catch all the reveals and announcements.

It’s time for The Game Awards, the biggest night of the year for the video game industry. In addition to giving out awards, the show will feature a slew of video game announcements and reveals. You likely won’t want to miss it, so here’s where you can watch the 2023 Game Awards.

Watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will take place today, December 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.

During the show, host Geoff Keighley will give out a slew of awards, including categories like best RPG, best performance, and Game of the Year. There will also be surprise reveals from a plethora of publishers peppered throughout the show. Keighley has been tight-lipped about the surprises in-store, so it’ll be interesting to see what makes an appearance during the show.

That’s how you can tune into The Game Awards 2023 livestream. To keep up with all of the news out of the show, be sure to visit our live article for all of the winners. We’ll also be covering the biggest announcements on our Game Awards topic page.