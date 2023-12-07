Monster Hunter Wilds rounds out The Game Awards 2023 Monster Hunter Wilds has been confirmed for consoles and PC and will be coming sometime in 2025.

It’s a brilliantly happy day for Monster Hunter fans. A new current-gen entry in the popular monster-slaying franchise has been revealed. Monster Hunter Wilds was the final game to round out the announcements at The Game Awards. It will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is slated for a release sometime in 2025.

Capcom revealed the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. As the first reveal of the game so far, this one was entirely cinematic, but shared some interesting details. We see a hunter traveling across a barren wasteland on the back of a bird-like mount featuring a herd of creatures running for their lives. Why? Because a much larger creature is kicking up dust behind them. We don’t know what caused the storm, but more predatory creatures also did battle with the herd as the hunter flees.

A new Monster Hunter game was completely unexpected and quite a way to end The Game Awards reveals for the night. With Capcom having previously announced that it is working on an upgrade to the RE Engine, it feels very likely that the new Monster Hunter Wilds will be built on the new engine, especially given that the REX Engine is supposed to launch in 2024 and Wilds is slated for release in 2025.

There’s still a lot to learn about what we’re in for with Monster Hunter Wilds, so stay tuned as we await more details from Capcom throughout the coming year. You can also catch up on The Game Awards 2023 winners and announcements now that the show has ended.