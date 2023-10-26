New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Capcom is developing a successor to the RE Engine, codenamed REX

During a presentation by Capcom R&D, the company teased the next generation of its RE Engine, currently known as REX.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
6

RE Engine has been at the foundation of many of the incredible games that have come out of Capcom in the last few years. Originally designed for Resident Evil 7, the engine has gone on to be used in Monster Hunter Rise, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil Village, the remakes, and even Street Fighter 6. However, it looks like Capcom is ready to upgrade the engine to a new generation. It has begun work on RE Engine’s successor and is currently calling the next generation of the engine by the codename “REX”.

Capcom revealed some details about REX during a presentation posted on the company’s R&D YouTube channel this week. Much of the presentation reflected on the past of the RE Engine and what it has accomplished. However, it also goes into challenges the current iteration of the engine faces, including limitations on diversification and customization per project and a need for localization and translation for ease of use by overseas contractors. For those reasons and more, Capcom is getting ready to prepare the next RE Engine.

REX technology will be introduced into RE Engine little by little, as demonstrated by a list of tech to be integrated.
RE Engine will be gradually upgraded to the next generation, REX, as Capcom introduces and integrates REX technology into the RE Engine bit by bit.
Source: Capcom

REX isn’t meant to replace RE Engine outright. Rather, REX’s technology is meant to be integrated into the existing RE Engine, upgrading it overtime. In that way, Capcom wants to bring RE Engine to the next generation of game and app design rather than building it from the ground up and forcing developers to relearn on a newly built foundation. It’s also the hope that familiarity with use of RE Engine will aid developers in the transition to REX.

RE Engine has given us a wealth of amazing games even in 2023, including Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6. It seems we are still some distance away from seeing exactly what REX can do, but it seems Capcom is putting significant effort into preparing the new engine for its next generation of games. With that in mind, stay tuned as we await more details and news on Capcom’s upcoming REX engine.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

    October 26, 2023 3:28 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Capcom is developing a successor to the RE Engine, codenamed REX

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 26, 2023 3:37 PM

      Metal Gear?

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 26, 2023 4:02 PM

      Make a new Monster Hunter game with it!

    • Playstation_Gamer
      reply
      October 26, 2023 4:45 PM

      Neat, RE2 Remake is one of my favorite games of all times - great graphics on PS4

    • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 26, 2023 5:42 PM

      To be honest RE4 Remake was the first time I felt like it looked a smidge dated. Not bad in any case. It has been an impressive engine anyway holding up across many different games and styles. I think it’s great that they will continue to roll their own given their success in recent years.

    • adsriordan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 26, 2023 5:52 PM

      Hopefully this means we get Dino crisis

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 26, 2023 5:58 PM

      Just drop the "RELauncher" bit. No one's fucking asking for that.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 26, 2023 6:05 PM

      Impressive that it's made entirely in C#

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2023 6:23 AM

        Really? I love the way both fidelity and performance options are minimum 60fps on PS5

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        October 27, 2023 6:46 AM

        What should they be using? honest question...

        I only understand Java, C, Powershell, and Python. I don't actually know how to code anything real, just scripts and making shit work.

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 27, 2023 6:47 AM

          Most commercial engines are C++. C# is not great for games in general because it has an automatic garbage collector.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 27, 2023 6:48 AM

          C++ is the standard for AAA engine coding

