Capcom is developing a successor to the RE Engine, codenamed REX During a presentation by Capcom R&D, the company teased the next generation of its RE Engine, currently known as REX.

RE Engine has been at the foundation of many of the incredible games that have come out of Capcom in the last few years. Originally designed for Resident Evil 7, the engine has gone on to be used in Monster Hunter Rise, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil Village, the remakes, and even Street Fighter 6. However, it looks like Capcom is ready to upgrade the engine to a new generation. It has begun work on RE Engine’s successor and is currently calling the next generation of the engine by the codename “REX”.

Capcom revealed some details about REX during a presentation posted on the company’s R&D YouTube channel this week. Much of the presentation reflected on the past of the RE Engine and what it has accomplished. However, it also goes into challenges the current iteration of the engine faces, including limitations on diversification and customization per project and a need for localization and translation for ease of use by overseas contractors. For those reasons and more, Capcom is getting ready to prepare the next RE Engine.

RE Engine will be gradually upgraded to the next generation, REX, as Capcom introduces and integrates REX technology into the RE Engine bit by bit.

Source: Capcom

REX isn’t meant to replace RE Engine outright. Rather, REX’s technology is meant to be integrated into the existing RE Engine, upgrading it overtime. In that way, Capcom wants to bring RE Engine to the next generation of game and app design rather than building it from the ground up and forcing developers to relearn on a newly built foundation. It’s also the hope that familiarity with use of RE Engine will aid developers in the transition to REX.

RE Engine has given us a wealth of amazing games even in 2023, including Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6. It seems we are still some distance away from seeing exactly what REX can do, but it seems Capcom is putting significant effort into preparing the new engine for its next generation of games. With that in mind, stay tuned as we await more details and news on Capcom’s upcoming REX engine.