New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Exodus is Archetype Entertainment's debut game, stars Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey appeared at The Game Awards himself to unveil the game's trailer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Hasbro
1

The Game Awards featured a surprise appearance from actor Matthew McConaughey, who appeared to reveal the debut trailer for a game he’s involved with. The game is Exodus, a sci-fi game in development at Exodus, a subsidiary of Wizards of the Coast.

The first trailer for Exodus showcases the game’s sci-fi setting, with players visiting different planets and doing battle with alien species. It also shows off the game’s time-bending narrative, which McConaughey likened to his hit film Interstellar.

The Exodus trailer also featured a glimpse at gameplay, with third-person shooting and powerful abilities. There’s no release window, but an extended story trailer has been uploaded to YouTube. Stick with Shacknews for the latest reveals out of The Game Awards.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola