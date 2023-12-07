Exodus is Archetype Entertainment's debut game, stars Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey appeared at The Game Awards himself to unveil the game's trailer.

The Game Awards featured a surprise appearance from actor Matthew McConaughey, who appeared to reveal the debut trailer for a game he’s involved with. The game is Exodus, a sci-fi game in development at Exodus, a subsidiary of Wizards of the Coast.

The first trailer for Exodus showcases the game’s sci-fi setting, with players visiting different planets and doing battle with alien species. It also shows off the game’s time-bending narrative, which McConaughey likened to his hit film Interstellar.

The Exodus trailer also featured a glimpse at gameplay, with third-person shooting and powerful abilities. There’s no release window, but an extended story trailer has been uploaded to YouTube. Stick with Shacknews for the latest reveals out of The Game Awards.