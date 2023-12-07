Den of Wolves is a new heist game from 10 Chambers The folks behind the first two Payday games are returning to the heist genre.

During The Game Awards, 10 Chambers revealed the final batch of content for GTFO. As the studio prepares to move on from the project, it’s already shared what fans can expect next. Den of Wolves is a futuristic heist game in which players must work together to complete daring missions on behalf of various corporations.

The first trailer for Den of Wolves introduced us to the new world that 10 Chambers is building. The four-player heist game takes place on the island of Midway, which has been transformed into a corporate safe haven. With no governments or ethical standards to answer to, Midway has become an “unregulated innovation zone.” As these companies look for every opportunity to get the upper hand on each other, they’ll hire the player to steal, sabotage, and do anything else that’ll put their business on top.



Source: 10 Chambers

During my preview, 10 Chambers revealed that Den of Wolves features several unused ideas for the Payday series. Combining action and stealth elements, this dystopian heist game will differ from GTFO in several ways. For one, it won’t be a horror game, and the developers are excited to be working on a game where you can actually see the sun.

Den of Wolves is also aiming to follow a live service element, with new content routinely giving players a reason to dive back in. While 10 Chambers has yet to determine whether or not the game will have microtransactions, the studio assures that if it does, they’ll be limited to cosmetic items. Den of Wolves will have dedicated servers and launch on PC first, though the developers have had consoles in mind since the early stages of development.

With 10 Chambers heading back to its heist roots, it’ll be interesting to see what comes of Den of Wolves when it’s released. In the meantime, our Game Awards topic page is home to all the announcements from today’s show.