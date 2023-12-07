New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

God of War Ragnarok gets free Valhalla DLC next week

Kratos' Ragnarok journey isn't over just yet, as free DLC arrives in just a few days.
Ozzie Mejia
PlayStation
1

Viewers of The Game Awards were surprised to see Kratos pop up during a world premiere trailer. As it turns out, his journey in God of War Ragnarok isn't over just yet. A new round of DLC takes Kratos through some of the baddest foes he's faced yet, but if the message from Mimir is any indication, it looks like Kratos will be growing over the course of his adventure. This is the Valhalla DLC and it's out next week.

The Valhalla DLC takes place after the main God of War Ragnarok story, as evidenced by the lack of Atreus. That means Kratos is accompanied only by Mimir as he hits the shores of Valhalla to test himself with new trials. As implied by the trailer, this is a new roguelite mode that will utilize different parts of Kratos' arsenal.

"In Valhalla, defeat in combat is not the end of a warrior’s spirit," Lead Community Manager Grace Orlady says on PlayStation.Blog. "If Kratos falls, he will reawaken outside the doors ready for the next try. During each attempt, you will learn and adapt to the challenges Valhalla has to offer. The more you overcome, the more resources you’ll gain that can be put towards permanent upgrades that affect both Kratos and even Valhalla itself."

Kratos arrives for God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla roguelite DLC

Source: PlayStation

Players can not only level up Kratos' weaponry, but they can also pick up some cosmetic armor. Kratos will have access to all of his abilities, but some trials will have some restrictions to up the challenge. Greater rewards await the farther along players move in each trial.

God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC will release on Tuesday, December 12. Sony Santa Monica notes that completion of the story is not required, so feel free to dive in immediately. The DLC will be free of charge.

