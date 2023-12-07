New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Light No Fire is an open-world fantasy game from Hello Games

Hello Games is going fantasy for its follow-up to No Man's Sky.
Donovan Erskine
Hello Games
2

Hello Games has spent the last several years adding new content and mechanics to No Man’s Sky, but the studio is finally ready to move on to something new. During the Game Awards, studio head Shawn Murray took the stage to reveal Light No Fire, a new open-world fantasy game.

The first trailer for Light No Fire gave us a look at the co-op gameplay in Hello Games’ new fantasy adventure.

Light No Fire was just one of several games shown off at The Game Awards this year. To keep up with all of the news and winners, Shacknews has you taken care of.

