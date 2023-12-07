The First Berserker: Khazan is a 3D hack-and-slash in the Dungeon Fighter universe Nexon shared a reveal trailer for The First Berserker during The Game Awards 2023.

It looks like Nexon and Neople are embarking on something hugely ambitious in the Dungeon Fighter Online universe (sometimes known as DNF). At The Game Awards 2023, they released the first look at The First Berserker: Khazan. It’s a 3D action-adventure that features the iconic Berserker class and the origins of the demonic force that powers it. It’s set to come to consoles and PC.

Nexon announced The First Berserker: Khazan during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. The game is currently slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, although no release window was given at this time. The game centers on a familiar name in DNF lore, Khazan, whose demonic powers fuel the abilities of the Berserker class in the series. It seems this could very well be the story of Khazan himself if we’re not mistaken.

Either way, The First Berserker looks to be a Soulsborne-style take on Dungeon Fighter Online lore. We saw the protagonist take on a multitude of foes and larger bosses in brutal action melee combat. It also looked quite different from anything we’ve seen so far in the Dungeon Fighter universe, trading the previously lush look of the original Dungeon Fighter Online and games like DNF Duel for a moody and darker aesthetic, though it still maintains a somewhat anime-inspired look.

With The First Berserker: Khazan announced, we’ll look forward to finding out more details about the game in the future. Stay tuned and check out more of The Game Awards winners and announcements.