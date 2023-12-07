Dave the Diver x Dredge is the collaboration we didn't know we needed Dave the Diver is getting horror-themed content from fellow indie game Dredge later this December.

Dave the Diver from Mintrocket and Dredge from Black Salt Games were two separate water-adjacent indies that pulled a lot of love in their own rights, but these games are about to come together for some fresh new content later this month. At The Game Awards 2023, it was announced that Dave the Diver will be getting a content update that will bring Dredge monsters into the fun. What’s more, it will be coming fast with a release date set for mid-December.

The Dave the Diver x Dredge collaboration was announced on The Game Awards 2023 pre-show on December 7, 2023. The content will be coming in an update on December 15, 2023, and will be available in Dave the Diver on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. This will offer a new horror-soaked venture for Dave the Diver. During the trailer, we saw Dave take his tugboat through murky and somewhat frightening waters. However, when he goes diving for his latest catch, somewhat frightening becomes very frightening as bony fish attack Dave and try to take a bite out of him. What’s worse, some of them succeed.

This next world premiere is the product of a surprise team-up between two nominated games tonight. Let’s check it out! @davedivergame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/NIyzXUismf — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

Dave the Diver launched in June 2023 and quickly caught on as a truly incredible and stand-out release. Meanwhile, Dredge came out in March 2023, bringing a starkly different mood, but gathering its own acclaim. Both games feature adventures to head out to uncertain waters, dive underneath, and attempt to bring back creatures of the sea to bring back to towns to sell so you can upgrade your fishing and boating capabilities. We couldn’t have expected to see these two things come together, but it looks like a match made in heaven (or perhaps the other place based on the creatures teased).

With a release date set for December 15, look forward to seeing the wild and unnerving adventures Dave the Diver x Dredge have in store for us. You can also keep up on all of The Game Awards 2023 announcements and winners as they happen.