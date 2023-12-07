Kojima Productions teams with Jordan Peele for Xbox-exclusive OD The new horror game stars Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer.

Geoff Keighley’s BFF Hideo Kojima appeared at The Game Awards to reveal another project in the works at his studio. OD is a new horror game that’s pulling in some high-profile Hollywood talent. In addition to scoring actors Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer, Kojima Productions is also collaborating with director Jordan Peele.

The disturbing first look at OD was shown during The Game Awards.

OD will be an Xbox-exclusive game, and will take advantage of the company’s Cloud Gaming technology.