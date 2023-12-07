New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Kojima Productions teams with Jordan Peele for Xbox-exclusive OD

The new horror game stars Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Kojima Productions
1

Geoff Keighley’s BFF Hideo Kojima appeared at The Game Awards to reveal another project in the works at his studio. OD is a new horror game that’s pulling in some high-profile Hollywood talent. In addition to scoring actors Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer, Kojima Productions is also collaborating with director Jordan Peele.

The disturbing first look at OD was shown during The Game Awards.

OD will be an Xbox-exclusive game, and will take advantage of the company’s Cloud Gaming technology.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola