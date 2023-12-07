As Dusk Falls gets PlayStation release date at The Game Awards Developer Interior/Night announced at The Game Awards that As Dusk Falls is coming to PS4 and PS5 in March 2024.

As Dusk Falls came out in 2022 and was an excellent narrative game, marking a successful debut for Interior/Night, so much so that it appeared in several Game Awards. It’s fitting, then, that a year later, Interior/Night has come back to The Game Awards to announced a PlayStation release date for As Dusk Falls. It got a new trailer and will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in March 2023.

Interior/Night announced the PlayStation release date for As Dusk Falls during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. The game originally released in July 2022, but it was only on Xbox consoles and PC at the time. Now, the game will make its way over to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 7, 2024. The game will include features that take advantage of the PS5, such as haptic feedback and touchpad controls. That said, another feature is coming to all versions of the game that will add audio description to the accessibility options.

As Dusk Falls is a narrative adventure. It tells the story of two families who were bound by fate across two decades after a failed robbery. Players make choices throughout the game that could lead towards reconciliation or aggression between the two. There’s also an option for multiplayer for up to 8 players to vote and make choices in the game via gamepads or mobile devices on a companion app. As Dusk Falls was good enough that it eventually captured the award for Games for Impact at The Game Awards 2022, as well as being nominated for Innovation in Accessibility.

With a PlayStation release date set for As Dusk Falls, stay tuned for more news leading up to the game’s next release in March 2024. We’ll have more details as news drops.