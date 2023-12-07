Behaviour Interactive announces The Casting of Frank Stone at The Game Awards Behaviour Interactive has brought Supermassive Games in to develop a new story set in the Dead by Daylight universe.

Behaviour Interactive may be an incredible multiplayer love letter to horror gaming, but it could be argued that nobody has a handle on narrative single-player horror quite like Supermassive. Maybe that’s why the two are coming together to collaborate on a new single-player game set in the Dead by Daylight universe. The Casting of Frank Stone is a new single-player narrative experience set in Dead by Daylight’s world and in development by Supermassive. It was announced at The Game Awards 2023 and is set to launch in 2024 on PC and consoles.

Behaviour Interactive shared the debut reveal of The Casting of Frank Stone during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. With a release window set for 2024, the game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. While it will be set in the Dead by Daylight universe, it will also be a moody and immersive original story crafted by Supermassive. In true Supermassive fashion, the game will be full of choices that could have dire effects on the outcome of the story and the fate of its characters.

What do you get when 2 massive titles in the horror genre come together? Well, you get this next world premiere. This is The Casting of Frank Stone! @DeadbyDaylight @SuperMGames #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Uzg8w5S1E6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

This collaboration looks like a match made in heaven and both Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games both seem to recognize that.

“We’re always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community,” said Behaviour Interactive Head of Partnerships Mathieu Côté. “Our players have been interested in a single-player narrative experience for quite some time, and we’re excited to expand the Dead by Daylight universe and explore new territory with Supermassive games, a studio that is at the forefront of modern video game storytelling.”

“Crafting unique, immersive stories is what we’re passionate about at Supermassive Games,” says Casting of Frank Stone Creative Director Steve Goss. “We’re massive horror fans and are incredibly excited for the opportunity to tell a completely original story set in the terrifying universe of Dead by Daylight. Expect emotional, tense moments and twists and turns as you get to know a new cast of characters outside of The Entity’s Realm.”

With the reveal set, we'll look forward to learning more about The Casting of Frank Stone next year.