Behaviour Interactive announces The Casting of Frank Stone at The Game Awards

Behaviour Interactive has brought Supermassive Games in to develop a new story set in the Dead by Daylight universe.
TJ Denzer
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive may be an incredible multiplayer love letter to horror gaming, but it could be argued that nobody has a handle on narrative single-player horror quite like Supermassive. Maybe that’s why the two are coming together to collaborate on a new single-player game set in the Dead by Daylight universe. The Casting of Frank Stone is a new single-player narrative experience set in Dead by Daylight’s world and in development by Supermassive. It was announced at The Game Awards 2023 and is set to launch in 2024 on PC and consoles.

Behaviour Interactive shared the debut reveal of The Casting of Frank Stone during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. With a release window set for 2024, the game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. While it will be set in the Dead by Daylight universe, it will also be a moody and immersive original story crafted by Supermassive. In true Supermassive fashion, the game will be full of choices that could have dire effects on the outcome of the story and the fate of its characters.

This collaboration looks like a match made in heaven and both Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games both seem to recognize that.

“We’re always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community,” said Behaviour Interactive Head of Partnerships Mathieu Côté. “Our players have been interested in a single-player narrative experience for quite some time, and we’re excited to expand the Dead by Daylight universe and explore new territory with Supermassive games, a studio that is at the forefront of modern video game storytelling.”

“Crafting unique, immersive stories is what we’re passionate about at Supermassive Games,” says Casting of Frank Stone Creative Director Steve Goss. “We’re massive horror fans and are incredibly excited for the opportunity to tell a completely original story set in the terrifying universe of Dead by Daylight. Expect emotional, tense moments and twists and turns as you get to know a new cast of characters outside of The Entity’s Realm.”

With the reveal set, we’ll look forward to learning more about The Casting of Frank Stone next year. Check out the official website to learn more and stay tuned for that and more Dead by Daylight news right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

