The Dead by Daylight & Stranger Things crossover is a new point of entry for players
Shacknews catches up with Mathieu Coté to talk about Dead by Daylight and how the new Stranger Things crossover brings even more entry points for new players.
The Netflix horror phenomenon is about to enter the 4v1 world of Dead by Daylight, as Behaviour Interactive announces a new Chapter set in the world of Stranger Things.
Matthieu Cote talks bringing Dead by Daylight to the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.
Deathgarden launched with the highest of expectations. Within days, the asymmetric multiplayer shooter became a ghost town. The development team at Behaviour Interactive faced a difficult choice: Go back to the drawing board, or move on.
A new trailer has fans of the asymmetrical horror experience scrambling to figure out the next addition.
August continues a string of strong releases for subscribers to the PlayStation service.
Rise and shine, Shackers. You're probably wondering where you are. I'll tell you where you might be. You might be in the room that you die in.
Iconic horror movie villain Freddy Krueger of 'Nightmare on Elm Street' fame is about to invade Dead by Daylight, so whatever you do, stay awake!
Celebrate Halloween with Halloween-themed items, quests, and more from The Elder Scrolls Online, Destiny, Overwatch, Rocket League, and more!
Halloween just wouldn't feel right if Michael Myers weren't involved in some way, don't you think?