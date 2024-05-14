Dead by Daylight is getting Castlevania content later in 2024 Behaviour Interactive revealed it is working with Konami to bring the beloved realm of Dracula to Dead by Daylight later this year.

Castlevania might not have much in the way of its own games these days, but it might not matter when it’s seemingly creeping into other corners of gaming, including Dead by Daylight! This week, we learned Castlevania content is in the works for Dead by Daylight, and we won’t be waiting terribly long for it. The Dead by Daylight Castlevania Chapter is set to launch sometime before the end of 2024.

Behaviour Interactive shared the teaser for Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Castlevania content during the Year 8 Anniversary livestream this week. We didn’t get too much to go on in the short teaser trailer, but it was most clearly Konami’s hit Castlevania series teased for content in Dead by Daylight, and it looks like we'll learn more on August 6. The most obvious pick for such content would be Dracula himself, utilizing his shapeshifting abilities to fly, glide, teleport, and/or take the life from his victims to energize himself.

On the survivor side, this could mean a variety of characters as well. We wouldn’t fully expect a Belmont since they’re fighters, but maybe that will be the case. Whether it ends up being Simon, Trevor, Richter, or perhaps any of their confidents such as Sypha, Maria, or Dracula’s own son Alucard, remains to be seen. It also feels likely that we could get Dracula’s castle itself as a map.

Whatever actually happens, Behaviour Interactive is certain to share more soon. After all, this Castlevania content will be coming before the end of the year. Stay tuned to the Dead by Daylight topic for more news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.