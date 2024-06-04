Behaviour Interactive to lay off around 95 employees in structural change Behaviour Interactive's Montreal office is facing the bulk of the layoffs in the developer and publisher's structural changes.

Dead by Daylight developer and multiple game publisher Behaviour Interactive is facing layoffs this week as the company has announced plans for company-wide structural changes. As part of these changes, up to 95 employees may see their jobs cut, with 70 of those cuts being attributed specifically to Behaviour’s Montreal office.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details of its recent layoffs in a press release posted on its company website this week. There, the company shared the details and reasoning behind the layoffs which will be carried out in the weeks ahead.

Behaviour will implement multiple strategic changes to its corporate structure, improving the distinction between its product, production, business development, and marketing resources. As a result of these changes, the Company will reduce its team by up to 95 employees, 70 of whom are based in Montreal. Each of these individuals offered valuable contributions to Behaviour, and will be fully supported by the organization in pursuing the next step in their careers.

Behaviour Interactive's office in Montreal will be hit hardest by its upcoming layoffs as 70 jobs will be cut from that location alone.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

Indeed, Behaviour has seen quite a lot of growth and expansion even over the last few years. Dead by Daylight continues to be the company’s flagship product, but that doesn’t take away from the other games that the company has either developed or published, including the recent Islands of Insight and collaborations like The Casting of Frank Stone with Supermasssive Games.

It would appear that Behaviour feels its expansion has gone a little too far as it aims to curtail costs a little bit, and unfortunately these layoffs appear to be the result of that conclusion. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates on this story.