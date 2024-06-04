New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Behaviour Interactive to lay off around 95 employees in structural change

Behaviour Interactive's Montreal office is facing the bulk of the layoffs in the developer and publisher's structural changes.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Dead by Daylight developer and multiple game publisher Behaviour Interactive is facing layoffs this week as the company has announced plans for company-wide structural changes. As part of these changes, up to 95 employees may see their jobs cut, with 70 of those cuts being attributed specifically to Behaviour’s Montreal office.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details of its recent layoffs in a press release posted on its company website this week. There, the company shared the details and reasoning behind the layoffs which will be carried out in the weeks ahead.

Behavior Interactive logo over the skyline of Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Behaviour Interactive's office in Montreal will be hit hardest by its upcoming layoffs as 70 jobs will be cut from that location alone.
Source: Behaviour Interactive

Indeed, Behaviour has seen quite a lot of growth and expansion even over the last few years. Dead by Daylight continues to be the company’s flagship product, but that doesn’t take away from the other games that the company has either developed or published, including the recent Islands of Insight and collaborations like The Casting of Frank Stone with Supermasssive Games.

It would appear that Behaviour feels its expansion has gone a little too far as it aims to curtail costs a little bit, and unfortunately these layoffs appear to be the result of that conclusion. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates on this story.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

