Dead by Daylight's 2v8 mode features expanded maps and double the generators The new mode will also do away with hooks and perks in favor of a smooth gameplay experience.

Later this month, Dead by Daylight is shaking things up with the addition of a new survivor in Lara Croft, the implementation of cross-progression, and the arrival of the 2v8 game mode. We learned about all of these new additions during a recent preview event.

Behaviour Interactive announced the 2v8 mode for Dead by Daylight back in May. The highly-requested mode will feature two killers and eight survivors. With the increased player count, there are twice as many generators in 2v8; survivors will need to fix at least 8 of them in order to escape. 2v8 will be played on five of the original DBD maps, each of which has been expanded to accommodate the added generators and increased player count.

The developers also confirmed they’ll be doing away with hooks and perks for 2v8 mode in order to keep gameplay flowing at a decent pace. Now, downed survivors will be sent directly to a cage. Perks have been replaced with a cast system that allows players to select clearly defined roles and coordinate with teammates before the match begins. Killers will also receive a team-based ability so that they can give survivors hell.

Dead by Daylight’s 2v8 mode will support a limited number of killers at launch, but the door is open for more to be added down the road. However, don’t expect to see any new killers designed specifically for the mode, as Behaviour Interactive wants any new killer to be viable in the standard mode, too. 2v8 mode will be available in Dead by Daylight as a limited-time mode from July 25 to August 8.