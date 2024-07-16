New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dead by Daylight gets cross-progression next week

DBD players will be able to sync their progression and purchases across platforms.
Donovan Erskine
Behaviour Interactive
Dead by Daylight players have long wanted cross-progression so that they could sync their inventories and progress across the various platforms they’ve played on. At long last, Behaviour Interactive is ready to release the feature for the asymmetrical horror game. Dead by Daylight gets cross-progression on July 22, 2024.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details on cross-progression with Shacknews during a recent preview event. In order to use the feature, players will need to have a Behaviour Interactive account. The studio will release a how-to video that walks players through the process of enabling cross-progression.

A survivor looking through a chest.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

The developers hope that cross-progression will be a significant quality-of-life improvement for players who enjoy Dead by Daylight on multiple platforms. The game has seen a slew of content releases since its 2016 release, and hardcore players have been waiting for the opportunity to unite their inventory under one roof.

The addition of cross-progression will precede the release of 2v8 mode, which arrives just a few days later for a limited period. If you frequent the Fog, stick with Shacknews for all your Dead by Daylight updates.

