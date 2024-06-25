Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight The iconic Tomb Raider heroine will join the Dead by Daylight roster in July.

Dead by Daylight is among several ongoing games known for its high-profile collaborations and crossovers. While these usually fall in the horror genre, Dead by Daylight’s newest DLC will add video game royalty to the asymmetrical multiplayer game. Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight as a Survivor next month.

Behaviour Interactive revealed Lara Croft as the newest character for Dead by Daylight in a post on X this morning. “The ultimate survivor faces a gauntlet of otherworldly peril,” the post reads. The developer shared more details about Lara Croft in the 8.1.0 PTB (Player Test Build) patch notes, as she’s available now for participating players. With Lara Croft comes three new perks:

Finesse: This perk activates while you are healthy. Your fast vaults are 20% faster. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.

Hardened: After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer's aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.

Specialist: Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3/3/3. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.

Lara Croft will officially join the Dead by Daylight roster on July 16. It’s the latest in a year that also saw Chucky and Vecna come to the horror multiplayer game. For more Dead by Daylight news, Shacknews has you covered.