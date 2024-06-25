New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight

The iconic Tomb Raider heroine will join the Dead by Daylight roster in July.
Donovan Erskine
Behaviour Interactive
Dead by Daylight is among several ongoing games known for its high-profile collaborations and crossovers. While these usually fall in the horror genre, Dead by Daylight’s newest DLC will add video game royalty to the asymmetrical multiplayer game. Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight as a Survivor next month.

Behaviour Interactive revealed Lara Croft as the newest character for Dead by Daylight in a post on X this morning. “The ultimate survivor faces a gauntlet of otherworldly peril,” the post reads. The developer shared more details about Lara Croft in the 8.1.0 PTB (Player Test Build) patch notes, as she’s available now for participating players. With Lara Croft comes three new perks:

  • Finesse: This perk activates while you are healthy. Your fast vaults are 20% faster. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.
  • Hardened: After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer's aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.
  • Specialist: Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3/3/3. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.

Lara Croft will officially join the Dead by Daylight roster on July 16. It’s the latest in a year that also saw Chucky and Vecna come to the horror multiplayer game. For more Dead by Daylight news, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

