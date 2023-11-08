Chucky is coming to Dead by Daylight with Brad Dourif voicing him Jennifer Tilly will also be reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine AKA Bride of Chucky as a skin for the character.

Dead by Daylight has gathered its newest Killer from the list of icons throughout the horror universe, and this time Chucky’s coming to play. The frightful possessed doll from the famous Child’s Play horror franchise will be stalking Survivors and looking to offer them up to the Entity at the end of November. He will also be voiced by his long-time voice actor, Brad Dourif, along with Jennifer Tilly returning to voice a Bride of Chucky cosmetic for the character.

Behaviour Interactive announced Chucky for Dead by Daylight with a new trailer posted this week and news on the Dead by Daylight website. While it sounded like Dourif right from the trailer, Behaviour Interactive also shares in their press release that they most certainly got the long-running actor behind Chucky and his human form, Charles Lee Ray, to come back. As a bonus, there will be a Bride of Chucky skin for the killer, and it will be voiced by Jennifer Tilly, who also played the part of Jennifer Valentine and the Bride of Chucky doll throughout the movies.

Chucky might be pint-sized, but he has enough rage for at least four murders in Dead by Daylight if you let him catch you.

The Dead by Daylight devs would go on to share a little bit about what Chucky can do mechanically in the game. As a doll, he might not have the size of other killers, but he does have creepy speed. His Scamper ability lets him jump window and dodge under pallets in a way few other Killers in the game can accomplish. When he’s in range, his Slice & Dice ability allows Chucky to lunge at his foes for a vicious attack.

In a game that has brought numerous icons of the horror genre to play (including the returning Stranger Things content), it's great to see Behaviour Interactive, Brad Dourif, and Jennifer Tilly bring two of the most nasty horror characters to Dead by Daylight. Stay tuned for more DBD coverage as we await Chucky’s arrival in the game at the end of November.