Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things content is coming back to the game The Stranger Things content was originally delisted due to an expiration in the licensing agreement between Netflix and Behaviour Interactive.

Back in 2021, Behaviour Interactive surprised fans and players when it announced that the Stranger things characters, killer, and map would be delisted and pulled out of rotation in Dead by Daylight. Now, over two years later, that content is coming back to the game. Behaviour Interactive has announced that it’s making the Stranger Things content available in Dead by Daylight again. It’s back in the game as of today, in honor of Stranger Things Day.

Behaviour Interactive announced the return of Stranger Things content to Dead by Daylight in a press release put out this week. All content related to Dead by Daylight will officially be returning to Dead by Daylight for the foreseeable future, starting on November 6, 2023. Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, the Demogorgon, and the Hawkins Underground Complex map will become available for play again on all available platforms.

Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things content comes back to the game after being delisted in 2021.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

Players may remember that the Stranger Things content was de-listed from new purchases and the Hawkins Lab was pulled out of map rotation in 2021. While players could play Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon if they owned the content, new purchases of the content became unavailable. Moreover, the Hawkins Underground Complex map was pulled completely out of rotation and has been unavailable since.

With the return of the Stranger Things content in Dead by Daylight, it looks like Behaviour Interactive and Netflix are back in business together. Stay tuned for more Dead by Daylight coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.